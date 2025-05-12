A viral post revealed a Saudi man married a student, her teacher, the teacher's supervisor, and the principal from the same school.

A strange and surprising story about a man marrying for the fourth time has recently gone viral on social media. But it’s not the number of marriages that caught everyone’s attention, it’s who he married that has everyone talking. According to a post shared widely on the ‘Life in Saudi Arabia’ page, the Saudi man’s four wives were all connected to the same school.

Yes, you read that right. The post claimed, “A female student, her teacher, the teacher’s supervisor, and the school principal all share the same husband.” As bizarre as it may sound, this unexpected connection between the wives has made the story go viral across multiple social media platforms. Many users shared it with funny captions, and some even expressed shock.

However, a fact-check done by OpIndia revealed that this is not a new story. It had actually surfaced way back in 2012 and was published by various outlets like The Independent and Gulf News, besides the original source, Life in Saudi Arabia.

According to the details reported back then, the man's fourth wife was a high school student, while the other three wives had professional roles in the same educational institution. His first wife was a teacher, the second was also a teacher, the third was the teacher’s supervisor, and the fourth was a student, all reportedly from the same school.

Interestingly, the report mentioned that all four women were living together peacefully under one roof, which left many readers even more stunned.

The story triggered mixed reactions online. While some people laughed it off as a joke or a weird coincidence, others strongly criticised the situation. In particular, Indian social media users slammed the incident, calling it a sign of declining moral values and unethical behaviour.

While the post continues to gain attention, it serves as another reminder to always check the facts before reacting to anything we see on the internet.