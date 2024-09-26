Twitter
India's first bullet train to come from..., check top speed, distance, route

'Raised the plan of victory...': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets his US counterpart Biden

'She was under...': Lucknow woman dies after falling off chair in office due to...

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Deepika Padukone bonds with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; pic goes viral

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC with AIR...

It was a precious moment for Udaya Krishna Reddy, who cracked the UPSC with AIR 780, defying the odds.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:33 AM IST

Meet man, who lost his parents in childhood, resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC with AIR...
Udaya Krishna Reddy
It was a precious moment for former police constable Udaya Krishna Reddy when he clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 780 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2023 at the age of 30. 

However, the journey was not a piece of cake for Reddy as while he had gone through a rough time with one of his seniors, who would constantly humiliate him in front of his fellow policemen. 

In an interview with India Today, Reddy recalled an incident when he was poked fun at by his senior for being late for a police drill.

"I joined the Andhra Pradesh Police Department in 2013. At 19, I was the youngest in my batch. I also had the intention to prepare for competitive exams in my leisure time. However, when my superior, the circle inspector, heard about my ambitions, he held a grudge against me and began targeting me", he told the news channel. 

Reddy further recalled another incident when he was late for a police drill and his senior humiliated him saying that 'he was merely a constable'. 

"I was once a bit late for the drill on August 10, 2018. Since my senior was already jealous of me, he took the opportunity and said sarcastically in front of 60 policemen, 'this sir will become an IPS officer or IAS officer'" he said. 

"When I asked him for permission to participate in the drill, he continued to mock me and gave me one-hour punishment. He then told me, 'Don't live in your dreams. You are just a constable,'" Reddy further added.

Udaya Krishna Reddy lost his parents in childhood 

Udaya Krishna Reddy, hails from Andhra Pradesh's Praksam district. He had a lot of adversities having lost his mother Jayamma when he was four-and-a-half-years-old and father Srinivasula Reddy when he was 15-years-old. He was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma, who worked as a daily-wage labourer. 

Reddy completed his primary schooling in Ullapalem village and pursued high schooling in ZP school. Later, he went for pursuing an Intermediate vocational course in the Lab Technician branch and completed his BA at Jawahar Bharathi Degree College. 

Later, he became a police constable. However, he resigned from the post following constant humiliation by his senior. Determined to pursue his dreams, he shifted his focus on UPSC and made it big through his resilience and hard work. 

 

