Meet man, who lost his legs, arm in train accident, still cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

29 cities set to get new airports, direct international flights, THIS state will have most...

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Neeraj Chopra's diet: Know what Olympic medalist eats

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, who lost his legs, arm in train accident, still cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Suraj Tiwari, who lost an arm and both legs in a train accident, cleared UPSC CSE in his first attempt.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Meet man, who lost his legs, arm in train accident, still cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...
IAS Suraj Tiwari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suraj Tiwari, a promising and laborious man, who lost his legs and an arm in a train accident but cracked the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through his passion and hard work. His story stands as a true testament to one's committment towards one's goals. 

Tiwari lost both his legs and an arm after he fell off a moving train in 2017. Undeterred by the disability, he cracked UPSC CSE 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 917. 

Who is Suraj Tiwari?

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, Suraj Tiwari lost his legs and an arm after he fell off a moving train in 2017. The incident left him completely bedridden and dependent on his family members. His treatment went on for four months at AIIMS, Delhi.

Adding to the tragedy, Tiwari's brother reportedly died by suicide while he was under treatment. 

However, Suraj Tiwari chose not to let the adversities define him. Emphasising self-study, he started preparing for the UPSC. In 2022, his hard work paid off as he secured an AIR 917 in his first attempt. 

"My son made me proud": Suraj's father

"My son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," Suraj's father said, as quoted by Zee News. 

His mother, who was filled with pride, revealed that Suraj had a mindset that never knew how to quit. 

"My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work," said his mother. 

Suraj's Mantra to succeed 

Instead of opting for coaching classes, Suraj dedicated 18-20 hours to self-study everyday, highlighting his self-reliant attitude. After clearing the UPSC, he chose to go for Indian Administrative Service (IAS). 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

Five most expensive things owned by Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement