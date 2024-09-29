Meet man, who lost his legs, arm in train accident, still cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Suraj Tiwari, who lost an arm and both legs in a train accident, cleared UPSC CSE in his first attempt.

Suraj Tiwari, a promising and laborious man, who lost his legs and an arm in a train accident but cracked the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through his passion and hard work. His story stands as a true testament to one's committment towards one's goals.

Tiwari lost both his legs and an arm after he fell off a moving train in 2017. Undeterred by the disability, he cracked UPSC CSE 2022 with an All India Rank (AIR) 917.

Who is Suraj Tiwari?

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, Suraj Tiwari lost his legs and an arm after he fell off a moving train in 2017. The incident left him completely bedridden and dependent on his family members. His treatment went on for four months at AIIMS, Delhi.

Adding to the tragedy, Tiwari's brother reportedly died by suicide while he was under treatment.

However, Suraj Tiwari chose not to let the adversities define him. Emphasising self-study, he started preparing for the UPSC. In 2022, his hard work paid off as he secured an AIR 917 in his first attempt.

"My son made me proud": Suraj's father

"My son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed," Suraj's father said, as quoted by Zee News.

His mother, who was filled with pride, revealed that Suraj had a mindset that never knew how to quit.

"My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. He always asks his younger siblings to do hard work," said his mother.

Suraj's Mantra to succeed

Instead of opting for coaching classes, Suraj dedicated 18-20 hours to self-study everyday, highlighting his self-reliant attitude. After clearing the UPSC, he chose to go for Indian Administrative Service (IAS).