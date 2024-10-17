Rajendra Bharud, an IAS Officer from the Maharashtra cadre, serves as an inspiration to millions who dream to achieve something and work hard for it.

Rajendra Bharud, an IAS Officer from the Maharashtra cadre, serves as an inspiration to millions who dream to achieve something and work hard for it. Bharud's journey was nothing sort of difficult.

Bharud, a native of Maharashtra's Dhule district, lost his father right before his birth. His father's demise left the family with an immense financial crisis. His mother sold desi liquor to earn livelihood. Let's get to know more about the inspiring journey of the IAS officer.

Background

Rajendra Bharud, a simple man born and brought up in a destitute household in Maharashtra, who never knew how to give up. After his father's unfortunate demise, his mother sold liquor in order to earn bread and butter for her four children.

Owing to her business, there often was a gathering of the drinkers at his house. As Bharud grew up, the drinkers would pay him a little money in order to get some work done. He used to buy books for himself with the money.

He has revealed in interviews that he once faced humiliation by a customer who came to his place to buy liquor. The customer wanted him (Bharud) to get snacks for himself, instead Bharud refused and told him that he had wanted to study.

The customer laughed and said, "What will the son of liquor seller become"? Having heard this, Bharud and his mother cried. However, his words filled him with the spirit to chase his dreams.

Driven by dedication and perseverence, Rajendra Bharud secured an impressive 95 per cent in grade 10th exams. He also clinched 90 per cent in his intermediate. Interestingly, he also aced the medical entrance examination and enrolled in Mumbai's Seth GS Medical College to puruse further studies.

He also achieved the 'Best Student' award in his final year of the graduation.

Beginning of a new journey

After securing a degree in medicine, Rajendra Bharud decided to prepare for UPSC. The moment came when he cleared the examination in his first attempt in 2013, defying the odds and obstacles.

Bharud is currently posted as District Magistrate, Nandurbar.