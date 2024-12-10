The man posted two photos, one depicting his previous weight and the other highlighting his impressive transformation.

In a remarkable weight loss journey, one man managed to shed 31 kg by following a unique approach that diverged from typical dieting trends. While many diets emphasise the elimination of junk food and dining out, he successfully balanced his cravings by still indulging in occasional meals from restaurants.

A 28-year-old man has garnered significant attention for his remarkable weight loss journey, during which he lost 31 kg over 18 months, reducing his weight from 120 kg to 89 kg. He achieved this transformation by balancing discipline with enjoyment, following a strict vegetarian diet of fewer than 2,000 calories on weekdays while permitting himself to indulge in junk food on weekends. In his post, he expressed that as a foodie, he “can’t live without” occasional treats.

Sharing the post on Reddit he wrote, “Took 1.5 years to reach this. I have been eating outside food as well on weekends because I have been a foodie and can’t live without it. But weekdays have been a strict diet of being under 2000 cals with at least 120 g protein vegetarian diet."

He also posted two photos, one depicting his previous weight and the other highlighting his impressive transformation.

The Reddit post attracted considerable attention, prompting a wave of comments from users eager to express their thoughts and reactions.

Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Nice!! I'm also on a similar path, I was 123Kgs, that is now down to a cool 99Kgs, in the homestretch to lose maybe those last 10kgs."

Another user congratulated him and said, "Congratulations on this amazing transformation. Keep it up! Can you please share your diet? I am also a vegetarian and struggle with completing my daily protein intake."

A thid user said, "That’s a splendid improvement brother, keep going and remember we all trust in you, don’t give up."