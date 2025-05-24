Ryan Grewell from Ohio lost 275 pounds through cycling, calorie control, and healthy eating after struggling with obesity and knee pain.

Ryan Grewell who is a 36-year-old man from Ohio, USA, has surprised the internet with his inspiring weight loss journey. Once weighing nearly 490 pounds (around 222 kg), Ryan turned his lifestyle around through biking, healthier meal choices, and sheer determination. Today, he weighs 212 pounds (around 96 kg), having lost a wonderful 275 pounds in general.

At the beginning of 2023, Ryan knew he needed to make a massive change. Talking about his journey on Reddit, he shared "I was 34 years old and at a major crossroads in life". “Fix my health, or I will have an abbreviated life.” He started walking and cutting down on unhealthy foods like fried items, sweets, and alcohol. But walking was difficult due to his weight — his knees were constantly in pain.

Someone advised him that he should try cycling since it's a low-effect exercise and gentler at the joints. Taking the advice very seriously, Ryan bought a bicycle on May 6, 2023, and started riding frequently. By that time, he had already lost approximately 70 kilos simply from walking and enhancing his ingesting conduct.

Cycling quickly became a big part of his daily routine and made a huge difference. Along with tracking his calories and focusing on eating more protein, Ryan’s new habits helped him continue losing weight at a fast pace. He documented his progress in a Reddit post titled "Cycling changed my life forever", which received more than 4,300 upvotes and plenty of supportive comments.

Now, at 212 pounds, Ryan says he’s still working toward his goal. He plans to undergo surgery in November to remove extra skin from his belly and thighs, which he says will even help his cycling performance by improving his "watts per kilogram." Despite the challenges, Ryan says this journey has changed his life forever, and cycling was the key to it all.