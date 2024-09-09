Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital buy: Hinduja Group firm to raise Rs 3000 crore via...

This is India's wealthiest village, it has 17 banks, FDs worth..., it is situated in...

Deepti Sadhwani Set to Light Up Dubai Fashion Week 2024

Meet man, who bought Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is...

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital buy: Hinduja Group firm to raise Rs 3000 crore via...

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden Reliance Capital buy: Hinduja Group firm to raise Rs 3000 crore via...

This is India's wealthiest village, it has 17 banks, FDs worth..., it is situated in...

This is India's wealthiest village, it has 17 banks, FDs worth..., it is situated in...

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Morning routine to reduce uric acid levels, prevent kidney problems

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

Celebs who made special appearances in Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: Records Virat Kohli can break in Test series

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

'Life is short': Rashmika Mandanna informs fans about recovery from accident, says 'don’t know if...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it

But behind the spectacle, Perry was conducting an experiment that would leave his audience questioning everything they had consumed—not just his food, but his entire online persona

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:18 PM IST

Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it
Nicholas Perry, known online as Nikocado Avocado
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nikocado Avocado, a name that echoes excess and indulgence across social media platforms, has just unveiled a side of himself that no one saw coming. The famed YouTuber, who made headlines for devouring massive quantities of food on camera, recently shocked his 8.6 million subscribers with a video revealing a dramatic 114 kg weight loss in seven months. But it wasn’t just his physical transformation that left viewers speechless—it was the revelation that it had all been part of a carefully orchestrated social experiment.

Nicholas Perry, known online as Nikocado Avocado, rose to fame through his comedic mukbang videos, where he consumed enormous amounts of food in a theatrical display. His antics earned him a staggering 10 billion views on TikTok alone. But behind the spectacle, Perry was conducting an experiment that would leave his audience questioning everything they had consumed—not just his food, but his entire online persona.

Born in Ukraine and adopted by an American family, Perry was a talented violinist before finding fame on YouTube. After struggling to make a career in music, he transitioned to the online world, where he built his brand around mukbang content. Along the way, he gained a loyal following—one that Perry now admits he manipulated with pre-recorded content while secretly losing weight behind the scenes.

In his latest video, “Two Steps Ahead,” Perry donned a panda mask and exposed the truth: “This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life.” He explained how his viewers, much like ants in a farm, consumed whatever content he fed them. “I am the villain because I made myself one,” he confessed, shedding light on how he had crafted a persona to provoke, entertain, and control his audience.

As Nikocado Avocado sheds not only his weight but also the layers of his complex persona, the internet remains in amaze of the man who turned his own life into a performance, leaving us all to wonder: what’s next?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Salim Khan shares why south films are doing better than Bollywood movies: ‘Humari filmon ke andar…’

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement