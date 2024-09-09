Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it

But behind the spectacle, Perry was conducting an experiment that would leave his audience questioning everything they had consumed—not just his food, but his entire online persona

Nikocado Avocado, a name that echoes excess and indulgence across social media platforms, has just unveiled a side of himself that no one saw coming. The famed YouTuber, who made headlines for devouring massive quantities of food on camera, recently shocked his 8.6 million subscribers with a video revealing a dramatic 114 kg weight loss in seven months. But it wasn’t just his physical transformation that left viewers speechless—it was the revelation that it had all been part of a carefully orchestrated social experiment.

Nicholas Perry, known online as Nikocado Avocado, rose to fame through his comedic mukbang videos, where he consumed enormous amounts of food in a theatrical display. His antics earned him a staggering 10 billion views on TikTok alone. But behind the spectacle, Perry was conducting an experiment that would leave his audience questioning everything they had consumed—not just his food, but his entire online persona.

Born in Ukraine and adopted by an American family, Perry was a talented violinist before finding fame on YouTube. After struggling to make a career in music, he transitioned to the online world, where he built his brand around mukbang content. Along the way, he gained a loyal following—one that Perry now admits he manipulated with pre-recorded content while secretly losing weight behind the scenes.

In his latest video, “Two Steps Ahead,” Perry donned a panda mask and exposed the truth: “This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life.” He explained how his viewers, much like ants in a farm, consumed whatever content he fed them. “I am the villain because I made myself one,” he confessed, shedding light on how he had crafted a persona to provoke, entertain, and control his audience.

As Nikocado Avocado sheds not only his weight but also the layers of his complex persona, the internet remains in amaze of the man who turned his own life into a performance, leaving us all to wonder: what’s next?