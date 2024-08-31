Meet man who lives in Rs 2550 crore homes, owns many planes, 7000 cars, PM is set to meet him, he is from...

In the shadows of a gold-plated palace that dwarfs even the most luxurious royal residences, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei prepares to host an extraordinary guest—India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, scheduled for the first week of September, marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister will make a bilateral visit to the small, oil-rich nation of Brunei.

But who exactly is the man behind this opulent empire? Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is not just the ruler of Brunei; he is one of the richest individuals on the planet. His wealth, primarily derived from Brunei’s vast oil and natural gas reserves, is estimated at a staggering $30 billion.

The Sultan's lifestyle is the outline of luxury. His residence, the 'Istana Nurul Iman' Palace, is the largest in the world, covering an area of 20 lakh square feet. Built in 1984, coinciding with Brunei's independence from Britain, the palace is worth Rs 2,250 crore and is adorned with 22-carat gold domes, 1,700 rooms, 257 bathrooms, and five swimming pools. The garage alone houses 110 cars, while the stables are air-conditioned for his 200 horses.

But the luxury doesn’t end there. Sultan Bolkiah owns around 7,000 cars, including 300 Ferraris and 500 Rolls Royces, with a combined worth exceeding $5 billion. He also travels in style, having spent approximately Rs 3,000 crore on a gold-plated Boeing 747, equipped with a luxurious bedroom, living room, and even gold wash basins, he owns Boeing 767-200 and Airbus A340-200 jets as well.

Beyond his wealth, Sultan Bolkiah's rule spans 57 years, making him one of the world's longest-reigning monarchs. His wealth and influence are set to be the backdrop of a pivotal meeting with PM Modi.