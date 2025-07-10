Meet man who left real estate family business, surprised his father with his decision to open…now owns Rs 60 crore brand, he is...

After his graduation, he joined a real estate consultancy firm at an initial salary of Rs 25,000.

Despite having a thriving real estate business, this man took a bold decision to break away from his family business to start his own brand. His father was surprised by his decision as he wanted to leave the established real estate business for a new venture. In just a few years, he built a business with a turnover of Rs 60 crore, launching 11 outlets in Lucknow, Kanpur and Noida. We are talking about Ankit Sahni, the founder of The Hazelnut Factory, a Lucknow-based cafe-cum-artisanal sweets brand.

How did he launch his brand?

Before entering into food and beverage industry, Ankit Sahni worked in the real estate sector for four years. After his graduation, he joined a real estate consultancy firm named Investors Clinic in 2011 at an initial salary of Rs 25,000. With his job experience, he returned to managing his family's real estate business and successfully handled premium residential apartment projects. However, he turned to fulfilling his dream of owning a cafe despite a well-established real estate business. He took his first step by taking a franchise of Impresario, a café chain. In 2018, he recognised the gap in the market for a place offering a diverse range of coffee, bakery treats, and sweets. After a year of meticulous crafting, he launched the first The Hazelnut Factory store in Lucknow.

His early life

Sahni was born in Palia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. His father, Harvinder Kumar Sahni, used to run a rice mill, later transitioned to the real estate business, eventually into politics, becoming the MLA of Palia in Lakhimpur Kheri. Sahni completed his schooling at Birla Vidya Mandir and GD Goenka World School. Further, he pursued a BA Honours in Economics from Punjab University in Chandigarh.

Challenges in launching brand



Ankit Sahni’s foray into the food and beverage industry was challenging as it involved finding and managing manpower. Starting from scratch, the rigorous food tastings took a toll on his physique, as he gained 20 kg in the first 7-8 months. With hard work and dedication, he overcame obstacles and successfully launched the first outlet of THF in 2019. Spanning 4,000 square feet, the outlet was initially set up in a rented space with 150 products. Now, the company offers over 500 daily-prepared items with multiple outlets. He has further fueled expansion by securing Rs 131 crore investment from Bikaji International Food by selling a 51% stake.