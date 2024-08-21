Meet man who left his job as scientist at ISRO to start his own business, his annual income is now Rs...

Uthaya Kumar, belonging to a small district in Tamil Nadu, quit his job at ISRO to become an entrepreneur.

There are many people who create their own success path and emerge as inspirations for others. One such man is Uthaya Kumar, belonging to a small district in Tamil Nadu, who left his job as scientist at Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) and kickstarted his taxi business under the name ST cabs.

In 2017, Uthauya Kumar started ST Cabs, as a tribute to his parents Sukumaran and Tulsi, with the help of his comrades. Now, the annual turnover of his company stands at Rs two crores. Kumar considers the taxi drivers his partners and shares 30% of his earnings with them.

Worked at ISRO for seven years

Uthaya Kumar, having earned M.Phil and Phd in statistics, got his dream job at ISRO. His role in ISRO was focussed on ensuring the precise density for liquid fuel required to launch satellites. Kumar worked at the space organisation for seven years and later served as an assistant professor at an engineering college.

Started the taxi business in 2017

Having worked with one of the renowned organisations in India, Uthaya Kumar decided to create his own path. In 2017, he started the taxi business, ST Cabs, as a tribute to his parents Sukumaran and Tulsi. His startup of 37 cars is earning a whopping Rs 2 crores annually.

Challenges faced by Kumar

Uthaya Kumar saves money to build housing facilities for the employees who are migrant workers. Additionally, he also bears the education expenses of four children in his hometown. However, like any business founder, Uthaya also faced major hurdles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uthaya used to wear 'hazmat suit' to drive long distances during the Covid pandemic. This suit covers the entire body and protects the person from direct contact. He had to travel from South India to Odisha and Kolkata to keep his company alive during the lockdown period.

However, his unwavering dedication towards his work serves as an example for entrepreneurs who strive to bring a positive change in the world.