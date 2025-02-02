Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur Gajendra Singh Rathore's Jungle Camps India recently launched a Rs 29.42 crore IPO, marking a major milestone in the eco-tourism industry.

Gajendra Singh Rathore, a Chartered Accountant by profession, left behind a successful career to pursue his lifelong passion for wildlife and eco-tourism. His journey led to the creation of Jungle Camps India Limited, a company that has now made a significant mark in the eco-tourism and hospitality industry. Today, the company is reaching a new milestone as it prepares to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Early Life and Career Shift

Born in 1968 in Kotwad village of Rajasthan’s Churu district, Rathore grew up in a modest household. His father, Bahadur Singh, worked as a Malaria Inspector in the state’s health department. Rathore completed his early schooling in his village before moving to Churu for higher education. He pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Lohia College in Churu and graduated in 1988. Later, he moved to Delhi to study Chartered Accountancy, clearing his exams after years of dedication. By 1993, he had set up his independent CA practice in the capital.

Despite his flourishing career, Rathore always had a deep love for nature. His turning point came when he worked with Sariska Palace, a heritage hotel near Bharatpur, as his first client. His frequent visits to the property rekindled his passion for wildlife and sparked the idea of starting his eco-tourism venture.

The Rise of Jungle Camps India

In 2005-06, Rathore opened his first property in Pench Tiger Reserve, offering an immersive jungle experience with deluxe safari cottages, luxury tents, family suites, dining areas, spa facilities, and jeep safaris. Seeing its success, he expanded to Kanha Tiger Reserve, Pench’s buffer zone in Rukhad, and Tadoba Tiger Reserve. Today, Jungle Camps India runs five properties with 87 rooms, catering to wildlife enthusiasts and travelers.

Jungle Camps India IPO Details

Jungle Camps India recently entered the stock market with an IPO worth Rs 29.42 crore. The company issued 40.86 lakh fresh shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) component.

With a strong presence in the eco-tourism industry and increasing demand for sustainable travel, Jungle Camps India’s market entry marks an important step in its growth journey.