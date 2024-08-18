Meet man, who is travelling on foot across the country with a 'special friend', covered 13000 km so far, he is....

Yati Gaur and Butter are walking across India on a 13,000 km journey to learn about life, the country, and themselves.

Yati Gaur and Butter's 13,000 km journey: The sun beats down on Yati Gaur as he sets down his backpack, its weight familiar and comforting. Beside him, a scruffy, energetic bundle of fur named Butter tugs at his pants, impatient to hit the road. This scene unfolds at the end of another day in their remarkable journey across India. Yati, the human half of this human-dog duo, is on the 'longest walk' of their lives, exploring India on foot. "Walking is my skill; even as a child, I would walk for miles after arguments with my parents," Gaur shared in an interview with Times Now. "That desire to be by myself and feel comfortable in solitude stuck with me."

Yati Gaur, a 28-year-old resident of Noida and a former cinema student, has traded the allure of the silver screen for the open road. He has been walking with his buddy Butter across India for almost two years, aiming to let the world teach him about life, his country, its people, and himself. For Butter, the joy lies in the simple comfort of waking up and walking alongside her human. Their journey, dubbed the 'longest walk of India,' aims to cover all four dhams of the Char Dham Yatra and the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. So far, they have completed over 13,000 kilometers on foot and were in Maharashtra when Yati and I connected on a call.

Why walk across India?

For Gaur, the answer is simple and immediate. "I think everybody has a purpose and a skill. Walking is my skill; even as a child, I would walk for miles after arguments with my parents. That desire to be by myself and feel comfortable in solitude stuck with me," he shares. In 2020, during the pandemic, Yati took on a more serious challenge - walking from Delhi to Kedarnath. At that time, he worked for a backpacking company and was aware of the rigour such an undertaking demanded.

"Walking from Delhi to Kedarnath, Tungnath, and Badrinath on foot took me over a month. I wanted to travel on old paths that sadhus used to take, but since barely any sadhus undertake such expeditions nowadays, those paths have also been lost," he explains. This was just the beginning. Over the next two years, Yati walked across different states. His next target was an 800-kilometer journey across Rajasthan, covering cities like Jaipur, Pushkar, Udaipur, Barmer, and Chittorgarh. It was during this journey that he found Butter, who had lost her mother, and brought her home.

How did Butter join?

As Yati walked alone over the years, the tiny pup at home grew up. With every trip, it became harder for him to leave her behind. Butter would barely eat and grew anxious. The solution was clear: "My mother told me one day, 'She misses you too much; take her with you!'" And so Butter became Yati's other half on this journey. "I had to train her before taking her with me. We embarked on a series of challenging treks in Uttarakhand to acclimatize her to long-distance walking. Butter proved far more resilient than I ever imagined," Yati shares proudly.

In November 2022, Butter and Yati started their expedition - The Longest Walk Of India. So far, they've covered multiple states and are exploring Vishweshwar, the 7th Jyotirlinga in their journey. They walk around 20-30 km per day, camping at petrol pumps, temples, or farmers' fields, or booking hotels when staying longer. While they've explored incredible, offbeat destinations, it's the people who've left the biggest imprint on Yati.

The Human Connection

"We have always found respite at temples; even if one temple turned us away, another would shelter us. Locals offer us food, sometimes even from their homes, without knowing us. Walking has allowed me to interact with people around the country, and no other form of travel would have let me explore this side of India," Yati shares. The bond with Butter has only deepened over time. In Yati's 35kg backpack, most of the space is reserved for her and her food. After Butter was injured during one of their trips, Gaur learned how to give basic first aid to animals. "I carry basic first-aid supplies for myself, but my kit is primarily for Butter and other animals. I've become proficient in treating common animal injuries and monitor Butter's health closely with regular blood tests and vaccinations," he explains.

Financial and Emotional Support

Such an endeavor requires financial planning and emotional support, and Yati feels fortunate in this regard. His parents are independent, and his sibling offers support when needed, leaving him free to pursue his dream. "I don't have a job and am walking only for myself. You need to have no liabilities to be able to do this. My family supported me financially before I started getting sponsorships. My only suggestion is to travel the way you want, not after getting inspired by someone else. For me, I don't have a purpose; I am just walking and learning about India."

