Meet man, who is travelling on foot across the country with a 'special friend', covered 13000 km so far, he is....

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, who is travelling on foot across the country with a 'special friend', covered 13000 km so far, he is....

Yati Gaur and Butter are walking across India on a 13,000 km journey to learn about life, the country, and themselves.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

Meet man, who is travelling on foot across the country with a 'special friend', covered 13000 km so far, he is....
Yati Gaur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yati Gaur and Butter's 13,000 km journey: The sun beats down on Yati Gaur as he sets down his backpack, its weight familiar and comforting. Beside him, a scruffy, energetic bundle of fur named Butter tugs at his pants, impatient to hit the road. This scene unfolds at the end of another day in their remarkable journey across India. Yati, the human half of this human-dog duo, is on the 'longest walk' of their lives, exploring India on foot. "Walking is my skill; even as a child, I would walk for miles after arguments with my parents," Gaur shared in an interview with Times Now. "That desire to be by myself and feel comfortable in solitude stuck with me."

Yati Gaur, a 28-year-old resident of Noida and a former cinema student, has traded the allure of the silver screen for the open road. He has been walking with his buddy Butter across India for almost two years, aiming to let the world teach him about life, his country, its people, and himself. For Butter, the joy lies in the simple comfort of waking up and walking alongside her human. Their journey, dubbed the 'longest walk of India,' aims to cover all four dhams of the Char Dham Yatra and the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. So far, they have completed over 13,000 kilometers on foot and were in Maharashtra when Yati and I connected on a call.

Why walk across India?

For Gaur, the answer is simple and immediate. "I think everybody has a purpose and a skill. Walking is my skill; even as a child, I would walk for miles after arguments with my parents. That desire to be by myself and feel comfortable in solitude stuck with me," he shares. In 2020, during the pandemic, Yati took on a more serious challenge - walking from Delhi to Kedarnath. At that time, he worked for a backpacking company and was aware of the rigour such an undertaking demanded.

"Walking from Delhi to Kedarnath, Tungnath, and Badrinath on foot took me over a month. I wanted to travel on old paths that sadhus used to take, but since barely any sadhus undertake such expeditions nowadays, those paths have also been lost," he explains. This was just the beginning. Over the next two years, Yati walked across different states. His next target was an 800-kilometer journey across Rajasthan, covering cities like Jaipur, Pushkar, Udaipur, Barmer, and Chittorgarh. It was during this journey that he found Butter, who had lost her mother, and brought her home.

How did Butter join?

As Yati walked alone over the years, the tiny pup at home grew up. With every trip, it became harder for him to leave her behind. Butter would barely eat and grew anxious. The solution was clear: "My mother told me one day, 'She misses you too much; take her with you!'" And so Butter became Yati's other half on this journey. "I had to train her before taking her with me. We embarked on a series of challenging treks in Uttarakhand to acclimatize her to long-distance walking. Butter proved far more resilient than I ever imagined," Yati shares proudly.

In November 2022, Butter and Yati started their expedition - The Longest Walk Of India. So far, they've covered multiple states and are exploring Vishweshwar, the 7th Jyotirlinga in their journey. They walk around 20-30 km per day, camping at petrol pumps, temples, or farmers' fields, or booking hotels when staying longer. While they've explored incredible, offbeat destinations, it's the people who've left the biggest imprint on Yati.

The Human Connection
"We have always found respite at temples; even if one temple turned us away, another would shelter us. Locals offer us food, sometimes even from their homes, without knowing us. Walking has allowed me to interact with people around the country, and no other form of travel would have let me explore this side of India," Yati shares. The bond with Butter has only deepened over time. In Yati's 35kg backpack, most of the space is reserved for her and her food. After Butter was injured during one of their trips, Gaur learned how to give basic first aid to animals. "I carry basic first-aid supplies for myself, but my kit is primarily for Butter and other animals. I've become proficient in treating common animal injuries and monitor Butter's health closely with regular blood tests and vaccinations," he explains.

Financial and Emotional Support
Such an endeavor requires financial planning and emotional support, and Yati feels fortunate in this regard. His parents are independent, and his sibling offers support when needed, leaving him free to pursue his dream. "I don't have a job and am walking only for myself. You need to have no liabilities to be able to do this. My family supported me financially before I started getting sponsorships. My only suggestion is to travel the way you want, not after getting inspired by someone else. For me, I don't have a purpose; I am just walking and learning about India."

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

Meet man who was UPSC topper, left IAS post after several years to lead Rs 38381 crore company, he is...

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, investigation underway

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Meet Indian genius who won Nobel prize for his historic work in...., not from IIT, IISC, NIT, IIM

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Uddhav Thackeray on CM face, says…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement