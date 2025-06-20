In a recent interview, Aalim revealed some behind-the-scenes stories from Anant Ambani’s grand pre-wedding celebrations.

When it comes to grooming and hair transformations in Bollywood, one name stands out, and he is Aalim Hakim. From celebrities like Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, and Allu Arjun to industrialist families like the Ambanis, Aalim has built a reputation as India’s go-to hairstylist.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Aalim revealed some behind-the-scenes stories from Anant Ambani’s grand pre-wedding celebrations. He styled not just Anant, but also Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal. For Anant’s signature wedding look, Aalim chose a neat man bun with soft waves. This look, he said, became the talk of the celebrations and marked a major departure from Anant’s usual hairstyle.

Aalim’s work also left a big impression in Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’. In the movie, Ranbir was asked to have multiple hairstyles representing different life stages. One standout style showed Ranbir in long hair after returning from America. Aalim shared that he was inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic fashion. He merged that influence with a sleek man bun.

But top-tier styling like this comes with a price. Aalim revealed that his base charge for a haircut session starts at R 1 lakh. This is a fixed fee for everyone—whether they are celebrities or regular clients. The cost includes more than just a haircut; it covers a detailed consultation, professional service, and the final polished look.

He also emphasised that all professional work is done with proper documentation, including GST invoices. However, he added that close friends are never charged—it’s all about personal connection in those cases, according to the report.