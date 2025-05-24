Polio survivor Ram Chandra Agarwal lost Rs 750 crore but rebuilt his retail empire with V2 after the fall of Vishal Mega Mart.

It began as a meme—“Ek hi sapna: Vishal Mega Mart security guard banna”—that flooded social media and gave people a good laugh. But behind the viral joke lies an extraordinary story of resilience, grit, and one man’s dream that refused to die.

A Childhood with Crutches, Not Limits

Ram Chandra Agarwal was struck by polio as a child, leaving him reliant on crutches for life. But while others saw disability, he saw a challenge. He wasn't just trying to walk—he was determined to run a race that most never even entered.

Early Failures, Fierce Determination

His first venture was a small photocopy shop in Kolkata, funded by borrowed money. It failed. So did a few more. But rather than giving up, each failure taught him something new. He wasn’t chasing wealth, he was learning the ropes of business.

Building a Market from Scratch

Agarwal’s big breakthrough came in Lal Bazaar, Kolkata. He started selling affordable garments and added free in-house tailoring, a simple idea that brought in loyal customers. For 15 years, he served the lower and middle class, understanding their needs better than anyone.

When the Dream Was Crushed

Due to local political pressures and trade union interference, he had to shut shop in West Bengal. In 2001, he shifted to Delhi and launched Vishal Mega Mart, a retail chain focused on affordable fashion for everyday Indians. It quickly became a household name.

The Rise and the Fall

By 2007, he had built a Rs 2,000+ crore empire with over 170 stores. But the 2008 financial crisis struck hard. His business crumbled under Rs 750 crore of debt. What was once a retail giant was sold for just Rs 70 crore. He lost it all.

Comeback King with V2 Retail

But he didn’t quit. In 2011, Agarwal started over with V2 Retail—a leaner, smarter version of his original dream. By 2024, V2 had become a Rs 5,600 crore company with 150+ stores in 17 states. His second success was even bigger than the first.

More Than a Meme

Today, people may laugh at the memes, but behind them is a story of pain, perseverance, and power. Ram Chandra Agarwal didn’t just build one business empire, he built two. And in doing so, he inspired millions without saying a word.