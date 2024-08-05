Meet man, who has won more Olympic medals than 162 countries, his net worth...

The Olympics is the peak of sports, where athletes give their all to shine on a global stage. One athlete who has risen above all others is Michael Phelps, with an incredible 28 Olympic medals, making him the most successful Olympian in history. His journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Michael Phelps, a former American swimmer, holds a record that no one has matched: 28 Olympic medals. This includes 23 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Phelps remains the most decorated Olympian ever.

Phelps' Olympic story began at the age of 15 at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Though he didn't win a medal, finishing fifth in the 200-metre butterfly, it was clear that he had immense potential. Over the next four Olympics, Phelps became a dominant force in swimming.

After the 2012 Olympics, Phelps retired from competitive swimming. However, his love for the sport brought him back in 2014. He competed once more in the 2016 Rio Games before retiring for good.

Phelps’ success is not just in the pool. His achievements have brought him substantial financial rewards, with a net worth estimated at about $100 million (Rs 837 crore). This makes him one of the richest athletes in the world.

Michael Phelps' legacy is an inspiration to many. His dedication, hard work, and incredible achievements have set a high bar in the world of sports.