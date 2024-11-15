The lease is set for a duration of 60 months (five years) and requires an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore. According to SquareYards, the property is expected to yield a gross rental return of approximately 4-5%.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor have leased their luxurious apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 20 lakh per month over a five-year period, as confirmed by property registration documents obtained by SquareYards.



The apartment is situated within Oberoi Realty's prestigious Three Sixty West project and spans an impressive 5,395 square feet. The rental agreement, which was registered on November 7, includes three designated parking spaces. The tenant is Dipan Bhuptani, a senior executive at D'Decor Home Fabrics.



The lease is set for a duration of 60 months (five years) and requires an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore. According to SquareYards, the property is expected to yield a gross rental return of approximately 4-5%. The rental structure follows a tiered approach, starting at ₹20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to ₹23.98 lakh by the end of the lease term. Notably, the agreement also includes a rent-free period for the first ten months.

Shahid Kapoor and Dipan Bhuptani were not immediately available for comment regarding the arrangement.



The Kapoors originally purchased this high-end apartment in May 2024 for nearly ₹60 crore. The property was acquired from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd, which had previously bought it as part of a larger deal in February 2023 involving multiple apartments purchased by Radhakishan Damani’s family for a total of ₹1,238 crore.

With this rental agreement, Shahid Kapoor joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently opted to rent out their luxury properties in Mumbai, including notable figures like Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh.