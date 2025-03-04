To support his big family, he has created a self-sufficient lifestyle. They cultivate their own food, growing crops like corn, beans, cassava, and bananas

Mzee Ernesto Muinuchi Kapinga has built a massive family, marrying 20 women over the years and fathering 104 children. Today, he lives with 16 wives, including seven sisters, in a small village in Njombe. His family also includes 144 grandchildren, creating a thriving household where everyone plays a role in daily life.

Kapinga’s journey began in 1961 when he married his first wife. His father, worried about the small size of their clan, encouraged him to marry more women and grow the family. Taking his father’s words to heart, Kapinga expanded his household, with his father even paying the dowry for five of his wives. His first child was born in 1962.

To support his big family, Kapinga has created a self-sufficient lifestyle. They cultivate their own food, growing crops like corn, beans, cassava, and bananas. Any extra produce is sold or traded for other essentials. He credits his wives for maintaining peace and order in the family. “People think I control everything, but the women keep this family together. I am only here to guide them,” he told Afrimax.

His wives say open communication helps maintain harmony. When conflicts arise, they discuss them first among themselves before seeking Kapinga’s advice. Despite his leadership, Kapinga admits he struggles to remember all his children's and grandchildren’s names, recalling around 50 by memory while recognising others by face.

Over the years, he has faced personal loss, including the deaths of four wives and more than 40 children. Despite this, he remains content, surrounded by his large and loving family, fulfilling the dream his father once had.