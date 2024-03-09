Meet man who had trucks full of gold in his garden, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, still didn't spend...

Despite his immense wealth, he was famously stingy, known for his reluctance to spend money even on basic necessities.

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam (ruler) of the princely state of Hyderabad, reigning from 1911 to 1948. His immense wealth made him one of the richest men in the world during his time, with estimates suggesting his fortune was worth over $2 billion in the 1940s.

Under his rule, Hyderabad was known for its immense wealth, with lavish palaces, gardens, and lifestyles.

Mir Osman Ali Khan's wealth came from Hyderabad's vast natural resources, including mines, forests, and agricultural lands, as well as his family's prudent financial management over generations.

Despite his immense wealth, he was famously stingy, known for his reluctance to spend money even on basic necessities.

He was often criticised for his unwillingness to spend his wealth, which sometimes led to neglecting the welfare of his people and infrastructure development in the state.

According to reports, Mir Osman Ali Khan's stinginess extended to his personal life, where he reportedly wore worn-out clothes, travelled in not-so-lavish vehicles, and lived a relatively simple lifestyle despite being wealthy.

After India gained independence in 1947, Mir Osman Ali Khan's wealth and power diminished significantly due to the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union and the abolition of princely states.

Despite his complex legacy, Mir Osman Ali Khan's immense wealth, combined with his reputation for stinginess, continues to fascinate historians and the public who love history. His life story highlights the complexities of power, wealth, and character.