This man earns Rs 67 crore per hour, far exceeding traditional salaries, with a net worth of USD 246 billion.

It’s common to hear about people earning impressive salaries, such as Rs 50 lakh annually. However, imagine someone making Rs 67 crore in just one hour! While this may seem unbelievable, it is a reality for Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the world’s second-richest person. Bezos earns more in an hour than many people do in their entire lifetime.

USD 8 Million Per Hour Earnings

According to a report by Inc.com, Jeff Bezos is expected to earn around USD 8 million (approximately Rs 67.2 crore) per hour in 2024. Despite these staggering figures, Bezos has not increased his salary, either while serving as Amazon’s CEO or after stepping down. The reason is simple—he earns a massive amount from his 10% stake in Amazon, making a higher salary unnecessary.

Salary vs. Hourly Income

Interestingly, Bezos’s annual salary is just USD 80,000 (around Rs 67 lakh). This means his yearly salary is 100 times less than what he makes in a single hour. Such figures highlight the vast wealth Bezos has accumulated through his Amazon shares rather than a traditional paycheck.

Richer Than Ambani and Adani

Jeff Bezos’s wealth surpasses that of India’s richest business magnates. As per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bezos has a net worth of USD 246 billion, which is more than twice Mukesh Ambani’s net worth of USD 96.7 billion. Bezos is also three times wealthier than Gautam Adani, whose net worth stands at USD 82.1 billion.

From a Garage to Global Success

Born on January 12, 1964, Bezos founded Amazon in a Seattle garage on July 5, 1994, turning it into the world’s largest online retailer. While he stepped down as CEO on July 5, 2021, to become Amazon’s executive chairman, his journey remains an inspiration. Bezos considered the richest Jewish person globally, proves that innovation and determination can create unimaginable success.