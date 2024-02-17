Meet man who earns Rs 43 lakh annually wants to quit, join company that offers...

A job seeker's request for free meals at work has ignited a debate on employee benefits and workplace culture.

In today's world, where people focus more on staying fit and healthy, a tech enthusiast made an unusual request on Grapevine, a career discussion platform. He wanted a new job that not only offered a good salary but also provided protein-rich food for all his meals. This caught the attention of Saumil Tripathi, the platform's founder.

The tech enthusiast, who was preparing for interviews at Google and regularly hit the gym, was willing to accept a job with a salary package of Rs 43.5 LPA (lakhs per annum) if the company covered his food expenses. He explained that protein-rich food was crucial for his fitness routine.

Saumil Tripathi found the request interesting because it showed the person's clear priorities. However, the post went viral on social media, surprising many. Some couldn't understand why someone would choose a job based on food perks, even with a high salary.

I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices



His reason to get his next job is simple: good food



Whole discussion is quite good, 68 comments https://t.co/XEBIOcNDee pic.twitter.com/1nHNWt0Qvr February 15, 2024

The post attracted over 75,000 views, with people expressing disbelief and amusement. Some joked that the techie should consider joining Zomato, a food delivery company, or starting his own fitness brand with such a generous salary.

Overall, the request stirred up discussions online, with many finding it unusual but intriguing.