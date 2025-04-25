29-year-old nurse-turned-entrepreneur Nathanael Farrelly sold his home healthcare startup and now lives a peaceful retired life with his family.

Nathanael Farrelly, a young man from Florida, achieved something extraordinary by the age of 29. He started his career early and became a registered nurse at just 21. A few years later, at 24, he launched his own business in the healthcare field. The company, named Revitalize, provided nurses with home infusion therapy, where patients get treatments like antibiotics or IV medications in the comfort of their own homes.

Farrelly started the company in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic when healthcare services at home were in huge demand. From the beginning, private equity firms showed interest in buying his startup. He received offers for a few million dollars but turned them down because he felt the timing wasn't right.

He chose to sell the company only when he realized it needed more resources and a bigger team to grow further. Farrelly believed a larger company would be able to take better care of the nurses and expand the services more effectively. In 2023, he sold Revitalize to one of the biggest infusion companies in the US for a massive USD 12.5 million (which is about Rs 106 crore).

After the sale, he stayed with the company for around a year and a half before deciding to take a break and focus on his personal life. Now, Farrelly is a stay-at-home dad, living with his pregnant wife and their three children. He is expecting their fourth child soon and is enjoying this new chapter of life.

Though officially retired, Farrelly is also helping others as an angel investor. He has invested in a friend’s coffee business and a fitness app. His story is a perfect example of how hard work, the right timing, and smart decisions can change your life completely.