Meet man who didn't have laptop to study, sold 'Pani puri' with his father, later cracked IIT-JEE exam with AIR...

Every year, when the IIT-JEE results are announced, stories of strength, determination, and dreams come to light. One such story this year is that of 19-year-old Harsh Gupta, a young boy from Kalyan in Maharashtra, who overcame serious health problems and financial struggles to earn a place at IIT Roorkee, one of India’s top engineering colleges.

Harsh’s parents, Santosh and Reeta Gupta, run a small pani puri stall. On good days, they earn between Rs 600 to Rs 1,000; on other days, much less. Despite their limited income, they always wanted their children to study well and have a better future. Harsh studied in an English-medium school and scored an impressive 90.8% in his SSC board exams.

Things took a turn when Harsh joined Class 11 at Model College. He was diagnosed with rectal prolapse, a painful medical condition, and missed several exams. That same year, two of his aunts passed away, adding emotional pain and financial pressure on the family. Harsh failed Class 11 and many people around him started doubting his ability.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harsh came across an Instagram video about Nitin Vijay, the founder of Motion Education in Kota. Inspired, he told his parents about his dream to study in Kota for JEE. Despite their struggles, his parents supported him wholeheartedly. They arranged funds and sent him to Kota in 2023. There, Harsh stayed in a PG in Vigyan Nagar, where the kind owner even reduced the rent.

Unfortunately, in August 2024, Harsh’s health worsened again and he had to return home. His mock test scores dropped, but he didn’t give up. With the help of his teacher, he scored 98.59% in JEE Mains but couldn’t qualify for Advanced. Still, he kept going. With some scholarship support and strong determination, he tried again and scored 98.94% in JEE Mains 2025. This time, he cracked JEE Advanced too, earning a general rank of 16,155.

Harsh didn’t even have a laptop for his studies, he learned everything on his mobile phone. He took on small jobs like freelancing and video editing to earn some money and helped his father at the pani puri stall during holidays.

Now, he is the first in his family to enter an IIT. His goal doesn’t stop there, after graduating, he wants to prepare for the UPSC and work in the social sector to help others like him.

Harsh’s story is a powerful reminder that with courage, support, and never giving up, even the toughest dreams can come true.