Meet man who cracked UPSC exam, became IFS then IAS officer, now won title of 'Iron Man' after....

Gopal took on one of the toughest physical challenges—the Iron Man Triathlon in Estonia, a gruelling 226 km race consisting of swimming, cycling, and a marathon

Why would an IAS officer known for his role in public administration in India, earn the title "Iron Man" in a marathon? Meet Abhinav Gopal, a 29-year-old IAS officer who just added one more achievement to his remarkable journey. But how did this officer with roots in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, become an Iron Man?

Gopal's academic excellence is undeniable. Born in Prayagraj and educated at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, he scored 88% in his schooling. With a mind as sharp as his fitness regime, Gopal pursued his B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Madras, securing a GPA of 7.69/10. His journey to becoming an IAS officer was not easy—it took him six attempts before cracking the CSE 2017 exam after qualifying CAPF 2015 and IFS 2017. But his story doesn't end there.

As the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Ghaziabad, Gopal took on one of the toughest physical challenges—the Iron Man Triathlon in Estonia, a gruelling 226 km race consisting of swimming, cycling, and a marathon. In temperatures dipping to 17 degrees Celsius, he completed the triathlon in just 14 hours on August 24.

How does an officer with so many responsibilities manage such intense training? Abhinav believes fitness is the key to mental health. It’s this commitment that helped him not just become an IAS officer, but also achieve this athletic feat. Gopal emphasises that "if you're passionate, you make time for it."