Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam after father's brutal murder, became IPS officer with AIR...

IPS Bajrang Prasad Yadav's journey to crack UPSC is anything but easy. He clinched an AIR 454 in UPSC 2022 exam, defying odds and adversities.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

IPS Bajrang Prasad Yadav's story stands as a true testament to indomitable spirit and resilience, defying all odds and adversities to achieve success in life. He cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2022 with a commendable All India Rank (AIR) 454, overcoming all the difficulties. 

Who is Bajrang Yadav?

A simple man, born and raised in a poor household nestled in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Yadav's educational journey began at the Urmila Educational Academy. Despite financial instability due to his agricultural background, he chose to pursue his higher education and earned a degree in Mathematics from famous Allahabad University. 

Yadav, guided by the passion to crack UPSC and join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), relocated to Delhi and joined the UPSC coaching in 2019. However, tragedy gripped his family when his father was killed by miscreants in 2020, leaving the family battling grief and financial crisis. 

Amidst the grief, he decided to honour his father's memory by fulfilling his aspirations. In an unexpected manner, Bajrang Yadav came across a special initiative launched by Drishti IAS founder and mentor Vikas Divyakirti, further fuelling his determination to crack the UPSC. 

He received invaluable tutoring for the Civil Services Examination, overcoming the odds that had threatened to derail his preparations. 

Bajrang Yadav secured AIR 454 in UPSC 2022 exam 

Bajrang Yadav's hard work and undying passion bore fruit as he secured an impressive AIR 454 in UPSC civil services examination at a very young age of 23. Determined to avenge his father's tragic death, Yadav chose to go for Indian Police Service (IPS). 

