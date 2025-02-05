Meet man who is a key Palestinian leader imprisoned in Israel, remains a popular figure advocating for a two-state solution, with hopes for his release influencing future peace negotiations.

Marwan Barghouti is one of the most significant Palestinian political figures currently imprisoned in Israel. Many Palestinians see him as a leader who could push for a two-state solution, while Israelis view him as a controversial figure due to his role in past attacks. Despite being in prison since 2002, Barghouti continues to have strong political influence and is considered a potential successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Barghouti played a major role in Palestinian politics before his arrest. He was a leader of the Fatah movement and the head of Tanzim, its armed wing. In 2004, an Israeli court sentenced him to five life terms and an additional 40 years for attacks that killed five Israelis. However, his supporters argue that he is a political prisoner, and he remains widely respected among Palestinians.

Even from prison, Barghouti has called for non-violent resistance against Israeli occupation. In 2012, he urged Palestinians to focus on peaceful protests. He is known for his efforts to unite Palestinian factions, which was evident in the 2006 “Prisoners’ Letter” that he co-authored. This letter, signed by leaders from Fatah, Hamas, and other groups, laid out a vision for a two-state solution.

Barghouti’s popularity remains strong, largely because he is seen as a leader untainted by corruption. Many Palestinians compare him to Nelson Mandela, believing his long imprisonment has made him a symbol of resilience and unity. His potential release has been a topic of discussion for years, especially in the context of prisoner exchanges. However, under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, his release seems unlikely.

Some analysts believe that a future Israeli government could release Barghouti as part of a peace negotiation. His supporters argue that his freedom could help restart discussions on a two-state solution. Until then, his influence remains strong, and his supporters continue to hope for his return to Palestinian politics.