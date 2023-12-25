Headlines

Meet man who completed classes 8 to 12 in just nine months, became youngest engineer at 15, he is from

Before taking up BE in graduation, he took just six months to pass classes 8-10 and then just 3 months for 11, 12

Prashant Tamta

Dec 25, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Usually, students complete their schooling at 18 and college at 21 or 22 years of age, depending upon their undergraduate courage. However, a few have extraordinary skills. They have completed their graduation even before turning 20. One such prodigy is Nirbhay Thacker who became the youngest engineer in India at 15. The 2002-born hails from Bhuj, Gujarat. He became the talk of the town when he completed his entire Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree course in just a year.

He is an alumnus of Gujarat Technological University (GTU). Before taking up BE, Nirbhay took just six months to pass classes 8-10 and then just 3 months for 11, 12 standards in the academic year 2015-16. Nirbhay was 13 when he completed his HSC. Later, he became Gujarat's youngest engineer at just 15. He had appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and secured 75/360. He got his engineering degree from GTU at 15 in 2017. He is a son of an engineer father and a doctor mother.

Nirbhay did his schooling under International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) which permits fast learners to complete schooling in a short time. His case also garnered approval from the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This way, he got admission to the SAL College of Engineering.

READ | Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

