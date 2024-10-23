The Spectre features a 102 kWh battery pack and weighs around 3 tons. Its electric motor generates 593 PS of power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Indian entrepreneur Baashyaam Yuvaraj became the first person in the country to purchase a Rolls-Royce Spectre. The owner of Baashyaam Constructions bought this luxurious vehicle even before its official launch in India. It seems he is so pleased with the product that he has decided to purchase another Spectre. The Chennai builder's brand news Spectre was recently seen on the roads of Chennai.

The viral images of the car were shared by Automobili Ardent India on their Instagram account.

The images have been shared with a caption that read, “The way Rolls-Royces sell in India despite the absurd price tags is a lesson in inelasticity of demand at the top. This is Chennai’s newest Rolls-Royce Spectre and the gentleman’s second Spectre. Since his Wittering Blue example wasn’t enough, he went and bought this one, painted in Imperial Jade, which perfectly matches his SF90 Spider which is painted Verde Medio. Truly mind boggling!”

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is a standout model in the British automaker's lineup, as it is the company's first-ever electric vehicle. This groundbreaking electric Rolls-Royce has a starting price of approximately Rs 7.50 crore.

The Spectre has a Pantheon grille that's the broadest Rolls-Royce grille ever, with 22 LEDs that light up in the dark. It also has split headlamps, ultra-slim LED DRLs, and a redesigned Spirit of Ecstasy emblem that's more aerodynamic.

The Spectre features a 102 kWh battery pack and weighs around 3 tons. Its electric motor generates 593 PS of power and 900 Nm of peak torque.

This luxury electric car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, an impressive feat for a vehicle of its size. With a claimed range of 520 km, the Spectre combines both performance and sustainability.

