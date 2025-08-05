Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..

Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'

Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

HomeViral

VIRAL

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

A Noida man was stunned after he received Rs 1,13,56,000 crore mysteriously into his bank account. Check here to know what exactly happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

TRENDING NOW

In a strange and perplexing event that has shocked both banking officials and the public, a Noida man found that an enormous 37-digit sum had been inexplicably deposited into his late mother's Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The enormous amount is approximately Rs 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 (over Rs 1,13,56,000 crore). The staggering sum has astonished the internet, with users sharing amusing reactions and comments. 

What exactly happened?

A journalist, Sachin Gupta, shared this news earlier today. According to the tweet, the 20-year-old Deepak received this amount, which he estimated to be around 1 billion 13 lakh 56 thousand crore rupees.

"My math is a bit weak. The rest of you can do the multiplication and division. Currently, the Income Tax Department is investigating. The bank account has been frozen," read the tweet.

According to a News24 report, the 20-year-old, Deepak, was managing the account that originally belonged to his mother, Gayatri Devi, who passed away two months ago. On the night of August 3, Deepak received a notification showing a credit of Rs 1.13 lakh crore (Rs 1,13,56,000 crore). Confused and alarmed, he shared the message with his friends, asking them to count the zeros.

The next morning, Deepak went to the bank to verify the transaction. Bank officials confirmed the astonishing balance but informed him that the account had been frozen due to the suspiciously large deposit. The issue was immediately reported to the Income Tax Department, which has now initiated a formal investigation.

The rapid spread of the news led to a barrage of calls to Deepak from relatives, friends, and neighbours. Unable to cope with the sudden influx of attention, he turned off his phone.

Authorities have launched an investigation into whether the transaction was a technical error, a banking glitch, or a potential instance of money laundering. Officials stated that the true origin of the funds will only be determined after a comprehensive investigation

Deepak’s fortune far exceeds that of Reliance CEO Mukesh Ambani, whose real net worth as of August 5, 2025, is USD 10,480 crores. Remarkably, the figure displayed in his bank account surpasses the combined wealth of several top billionaires.

Social media reaction

"Not possible. It is just an error in the bank's software or a manual entry mistake."

Another quipped that the 20-year-old is now richer than Ambani.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
Elon Musk-owned Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know its cost
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply,
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
India's richest producer is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more
Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more
Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more
Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE