Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

VIRAL
A Noida man was stunned after he received Rs 1,13,56,000 crore mysteriously into his bank account. Check here to know what exactly happened.
In a strange and perplexing event that has shocked both banking officials and the public, a Noida man found that an enormous 37-digit sum had been inexplicably deposited into his late mother's Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The enormous amount is approximately Rs 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 (over Rs 1,13,56,000 crore). The staggering sum has astonished the internet, with users sharing amusing reactions and comments.
A journalist, Sachin Gupta, shared this news earlier today. According to the tweet, the 20-year-old Deepak received this amount, which he estimated to be around 1 billion 13 lakh 56 thousand crore rupees.
"My math is a bit weak. The rest of you can do the multiplication and division. Currently, the Income Tax Department is investigating. The bank account has been frozen," read the tweet.
According to a News24 report, the 20-year-old, Deepak, was managing the account that originally belonged to his mother, Gayatri Devi, who passed away two months ago. On the night of August 3, Deepak received a notification showing a credit of Rs 1.13 lakh crore (Rs 1,13,56,000 crore). Confused and alarmed, he shared the message with his friends, asking them to count the zeros.
The next morning, Deepak went to the bank to verify the transaction. Bank officials confirmed the astonishing balance but informed him that the account had been frozen due to the suspiciously large deposit. The issue was immediately reported to the Income Tax Department, which has now initiated a formal investigation.
The rapid spread of the news led to a barrage of calls to Deepak from relatives, friends, and neighbours. Unable to cope with the sudden influx of attention, he turned off his phone.
Authorities have launched an investigation into whether the transaction was a technical error, a banking glitch, or a potential instance of money laundering. Officials stated that the true origin of the funds will only be determined after a comprehensive investigation
Deepak’s fortune far exceeds that of Reliance CEO Mukesh Ambani, whose real net worth as of August 5, 2025, is USD 10,480 crores. Remarkably, the figure displayed in his bank account surpasses the combined wealth of several top billionaires.
"Not possible. It is just an error in the bank's software or a manual entry mistake."
Another quipped that the 20-year-old is now richer than Ambani.