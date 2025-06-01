Meet young Chartered Accountant (CA), who quit his job in the 'big four' company in Gurgaon to start his food stall in Chandigarh, and is now going viral on social media, leaving netizens in shock.

Who is CA Shivam Bansal?

Shivam Bansal, 24, is a Chartered Accountant. He did his schooling from KB DAV Senior Secondary Public school in Chandigarh and pursued B.com from DAV College Chandigarh. He completed his CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in first attempt.

He was working in one of the 'big four' companies in Gurgaon, Deloittem and had package of Rs 10.5 lakh per year. In a bold move, he made the decision to quit his job. He took this risk, as he wanted to switch from a '9 to 5' job and start his own business.

Shivam came to Chandigarh to start a food stall, where he serves 'home-made' food. However, he aspires to open his own restaurant in the future, as he said, "i had more passion towards food than CA." His stall is located at Food king industrial area phase-2, Chandigarh.

He said that CA studies helped him understand business, costing, and profit-loss clearly. He is now using this knowledge to run his food cart smartly and manage everything well.

His food stall serves popular dishes like Rajma Chawal, Chole Chawal, Kadhi, Mix Vegetables, Shahi Paneer, and fresh rotis. He has a good number of regular customers, praising his home made food, hygiene and affordable prices.

This young CA's story now inspires thousands of people, who want to achieve their dreams but are stuck in the corporate loop. However, it requires courage and determination.

Internet reacts

One CA commented, 'Good one bro. Follow your passion'. Another user said, 'Is he really a qualified CA? Surprising!'Third netizen commented, 'Relax guys .. foundation wala ca hai,' taking a jibe on him.