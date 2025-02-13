He worked as a tram conductor and factory worker before becoming a theatre actor at 24.

They say age is just a number, and this has been proven by many individuals who beat the odds to pursue their passion. One such person who has stunned audiences yet again is Wang Deshun, who is popularly known as the coolest grandpa in China. He is an 89-year-old actor and model in the country. He has grabbed the headlines due to his voice behind the arch-villain in Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated blockbuster.

The film has broken box office records and received critical acclaim. The film features Wang as Wuliang Xianweng, a character who initially seems kind but later reveals his ruthless ambition. Wang is well-known across China for his age-defying spirit and fit shape. When he was 79 in 2015, Wang walked the runaway shirtless during China Fashion Week, wowing many people online.

Born in Shenyang in China’s Liaoning province, Wang worked as a tram conductor and factory worker before becoming a theatre actor aged 24. Later, he felt his acting career had hit a bottleneck, so he resigned and moved to Beijing with his wife and two children. At 65, Wang learned how to ride a horse, and when he reached 80, he received training from his daughter and became an amateur DJ.

At 85, the veteran actor became China’s oldest person to receive a pilot’s licence. Last April, Wang took to the runway once again at Shanghai Fashion Week and did not look like he had aged over the past decade. Meanwhile, Ne Zha 2 has grossed more than USD 1.2 billion in China since its release on January 29, as per reports.

