Meet man, owner of Rs 22400 crore house with 347 rooms, was once called 'face of Indian Polo', is now going viral due to...

The golden hues of the setting sun cast a warm glow on the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, a testament to the rich heritage of the Marwar region's royal family. Within these opulent walls, a man who once called "the face of Indian Polo", recently celebrated his 50th birthday.

Why Crown Prince of Jodhpur is going viral?

The milestone was marked within the palace walls, a celebration that was both joyous and poignant. The man at the center of the occasion, the Crown Price of Jodhpur Shivraj Singh, was surrounded by loved ones as he marked a significant birthday.

The video that surfaced from the celebration was both heartwarming and heartbreaking. The heir to the Jodhpur royal family smiled as family and friends cheered him on, but he needed help to stand and struggled to speak.

Who is Jodhpur's prince Shivraj Singh?

Shivraj Singh was born on September 30, 1975, in Jodhpur, to Gaj Singh II and Hemlata Rajye. As the only son of the Maharaja, Shivraj was groomed to inherit the family's legacy. His early life was marked by privilege, with a strong emphasis on education and sports. Shivraj's father, Gaj Singh II, had become Maharaja at the tender age of four after his father's tragic death in a plane crash.

Shivraj Singh's fateful accident

On February 18, 2005, disaster struck during a polo match in Jaipur. A collision with a rival horse left Shivraj severely injured, and he was rushed to the hospital. The diagnosis was grim – a severe brain hemorrhage that left him in a coma for over two months. The road to recovery was long and arduous, with years of therapy and rehabilitation. Although Shivraj eventually regained consciousness, the accident had left an indelible mark on his life.

Shivraj Singh's life after Accident

The polo world, stunned, watched one of its brightest players fight for life. "He is much better and came out of the coma medically yesterday," neurosurgeon Dr Suneel N Shah had told reporters at the time. 11 months later, Shivraj could form short sentences and move with support. His slow recovery became a story of quiet courage. Years of therapy and rehabilitation followed, aided by an American physiotherapist. Yet, while the prince re-emerged, he was never quite the same.

Shivraj Singh' personal life

Things got changed for Shivraj Shing, However, on March 10, 2010, five years after the accident, he got engaged to Gayatri Kumari Pal of Askot, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Uttarakhand. Their engagement at Umaid Bhawan was a close family affair attended by his parents and sister.

The royal couple then tied the knot on November 18, 2010, at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace was nothing short of regal. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Baiji Lal Sahiba Bhanwar Baisa Vaara Kumari Rajye, followed by their son, Raj Bhanwar Siraj Deo Singh, in 2015.

The enduring legacy of Umaid Bhawan

Owned by the royal family, led by Crown Prince Shivraj Singh, this palace seamlessly blends modern comforts with historical opulence. The palace's origins date back to 1929 when Maharaja Umaid Singh initiated its construction during a devastating famine in Jodhpur. Maharaja provided employment to over 3,000 workers for 15 years, offering relief to the drought-stricken community. The palace's completion in 1943 symbolized the perseverance of the workers and the royal family. The family's net worth is estimated to be a staggering Rs. 22,400 crore.

Today, Umaid Bhawan Palace stands as a testament to the Marwar dynasty's rich history. The palace operates as both a royal residence and a luxury hotel, with its grand Durbar halls, marble squash courts, and lush gardens spread across 26 acres. Despite the challenges he faces, Shivraj remains an integral part of the palace's life, and his family's legacy continues to thrive. Umaid Bhawan has been the epitome of luxury and grandeur, hosting numerous lavish weddings and offering a glimpse into India's rich heritage.