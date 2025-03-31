VIRAL
A man named Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a ‘prince’, who wears a royal headgear and a robe, claims he is the descendent of Mughal dynasty. He owns a family tree that shows that he is the sixth descendent of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor.
Instances of people coming out of nowhere and claiming to be descendants of royal dynasties are no less. Recently, a man named Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a ‘prince’, who wears a royal headgear and a robe, claims he is the descendent of Mughal dynasty. He owns a family tree that shows that he is the sixth descendent of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor.
He came to be known after he claimed to be an heir of Mughal dynasty and claiming rights over significant heritage properties like Mughal Dynasty’s most prominent heritage and monument Taj Mahal, built by Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, and the controversial Ayodhya Ram Mandir site. Tucy currently lives in Sridattanagar in Hyderabad’s kanchanbagh area where he takes care of Aurangzeb’s grave. He calls Bahadur Shah Zafar as “true freedom fighter” “who did not give in to the British”. He further says, “I come from a family that has such a nationalist spirit.”
He has been carrying these claims for years and even submitted a DNA report before the Hyderabad court as proof for his claims, which the court even admitted, further strengthening his case. He owns a X social media account where his bio reads, “This is the official account of Prince Yakub Tucy l The Great Grandson of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar l Care-Taker of the Mughal Wakf Properties of India.” His Facebook page boasts of over 30 pictures in which he can be seen meeting prominent personalities like India’s former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind.
He has married to a woman named Humaira Fatima whom he claims is the princess in the royal Mughal dynasty.
For three decades both Hindu and Muslim communities have laid claims to the site of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Hindus claimed ownership rights due to their belief that Lord Ram was born there, and Muslims claimed the land as they claim that first Mughal emperor Babur built Babri Masjid there. Believing the second claim, Prince Yakub said that he and his family are the legitimate owners of the land. He did not object to the building of Ram Mandir at the site and even gave a golden brick for the same.
Kim Soo-hyun denies underage dating scandal with Kim Sae-ron, files lawsuit against late actor's family, truth revealed here
Why do women, children from villages near India-China border flee? THIS is reason...
Who is Mridul Tiwari, Lamborghini owner involved in Noida accident, starred in video, he works as...
This actor said Amitabh Bachchan had 'pahaadi kauwe ki awaaz', cast him as a mute character, film won 3 National Awards
‘Make Bangladesh an Extension of...’: Bangladesh's Yunus seeks closer China ties, igniting strategic worries for India
Delhi: Teen car driver crushes two-year-old girl outside her home, family's Eid turns tragic
Meet man who claims to be descendent of Mughals, says he has rights over Taj Mahal because...
'Where is Ram Charan?': Fans wonder as RRR star's wife Upasana Kamineni celebrates Ugadi with daughter Klin Karaa
Myanmar Earthquake Aftermath: Four Chinese men arrested in Bangkok for stealing documents from...
Close aide of India's deadly enemy killed in Pakistan, incident captured on camera
'Just because two...': Is Malaika Arora dating Kumar Sangakkara after breakup with Arjun Kapoor? Here's the truth
Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro vs ChatGPT: Which AI creates better Ghibli-style images?
Harbhajan Singh gets brutally trolled for criticising MS Dhoni's batting in IPL 2025
School kids collect money to fund classmate's picnic party, viral video leaves internet in awe; Watch
India's largest pvt bank gets richer by Rs 44933 crore in just 5 days after...
Casting couch scandals resurface: Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan's viral video sparks fresh debate in film industry
Meet world’s richest woman, heiress to world’s top retail store firm with net worth of Rs…; founded one of most prominent...
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan pose together at her cousin's wedding; see viral photos, videos
Eid celebration in Jaipur wins hearts as Hindu men shower flowers; Watch viral video
MS Dhoni joins Chris Gayle in elite list, becomes first Indian player in IPL history to...
IIT Delhi now has a campus in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, it's for students from...
Little girl dances on Rasha Thadani's song Uyi Amma, social media says 'best version,' watch viral video
Shardul Thakur wants BCCI to do this one thing for a balanced IPL game it's related to...
'Bade fights achche nahi lagte hain': After husband Ram Kapoor, it's Gautami's turn to roast Ekta Kapoor
US company Goldman Sachs buys shares worth Rs 1,198,478,694 in Deepinder Goyal's Zomato
Alakh Pandey's PhysicsWallah to acquire Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS for this huge amount? Here's what we know
This is Asia's cleanest village, not located in China, Japan, South Korea, Bhutan, Singapore, Vietnam, it is in...
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Win Win W 815 Monday for March 31, 2025 DECLARED; first prize Rs 75 lakh
What is Chand Nawab doing now, the viral Pakistan journalist imitated by Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Director who offered role to Maha Kumbh viral girl Monalisa arrested on rape charges — full details inside
Delivery boy's quick thinking saves him from tree collapse in Maharashtra's Virar, terrifying moment caught on camera
What is the bone of contention between Nayanthara and Trisha: 'One fine day...'
Meet Zhang Yimin, TikTok founder who is now China’s richest person, his net worth is Rs...
Who is Nidhi Tewari, IFS officer from UPSC 2014 batch, now appointed as private secretary to PM Modi, has this Varanasi link
'Living Nostradamus,' who predicted Covid-19, makes chilling prediction, warns World War III is near, urges people to...
Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor: How is Sikandar's Alpha Male different from that in Animal?
Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid spills beans about IPL debut of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 'Talented but...'
This swanky bungalow in Shah Rukh Khan's neighbourhood is getting a makeover, its price is..., its owner is...
Barkha Bisht says Ektaa Kapoor could have ended her career: 'I didn't tell anyone...'
Sikandar full movie leaked online in HD for free download, makers of Salman Khan film take legal action
RR beat CSK in thrilling IPL game but Riyan Parag was fined due to this reason
Shraddha Kapoor shows off her latest Rs 2.93 crore car on Mumbai streets, video goes viral
This Salman Khan film released on Eid 28 years ago, became blockbuster, same director remade it 20 years later, flopped badly
BIG update on India's first bullet train for Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor: Highest speed is going to be...
After Ambuja Cement vs UltraTech Cement, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla now set to compete in another industry, it is...
What is price of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's scotch whisky brand D'Yavol Inception?
Meet MP Ahammed, man behind iconic jewellery brand Malabar Gold & Diamonds, started as spice trader, later become world's leading gold retailer
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni meets Rahul Dravid as RR headcoach enters field on crutches, viral moment wins hearts, watch
Here's why Indian Idol 15 grand finale is delayed by a week, meet the six finalists
Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar beats piracy with Rs 26cr opening day box office, trails behind Chhaava but set for Rs 100cr week
PM Modi to inaugurate Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train on THIS day in April
Meet man who once built Rs 183000 crore ed-tech company, then faced insolvency, lost billionaire tag has now said...
Meet CEO who started trading at 17, created company worth over Rs 80000 crore, suffered a stroke, he is...
Amid breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted at IPL match sparking dating rumours with this legendary cricketer
After finding 83 million dollars gold reserves, this country in India's neighbourhood hits JACKPOT again, discovers another gold reserve worth...
7 major rules changing from April 1, 2025: Know how these rules will impact your pocket
Priyanka Chopra replaced Ameesha Patel in this Sunny Deol film after many delays, it was first called Devaa and then Gandhi but released as...
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700 as rescuers scramble to find survivors
Only film to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra together, Salim-Javed took Prakash Mehra to sets before megastar got Zanjeer
Donald Trump issues big warning to Iran, says will bomb them if they don't sign...
This popular actor was once mistaken to be Salman Khan's real-life father, veteran artiste is related to Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh is his...
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch MI vs KKR match 12 live on TV, online?
MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Sobhita Dhulipala shares her go-to beauty and self-care rituals at 32: 'to manage frizz...'
Eid-al-Fitr 2025: Top 50 Eid Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook, quotes and images to share
American woman shares list of reasons why she prefers raising her kids in India: It has everything an Indian will be proud of!
JioHotstar’s Subscriber Surge: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger leads to 100000000 subscribers, outpacing Netflix and Prime Video in India
Donald Trump’s Tariff War: Know why there is unexpected risk of toilet paper shortage for Americans
IPL 2025: Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs to register first win of the season
Sikandar box office collection day 1: Salman Khan-starrer takes good opening, but fails to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, earns Rs 26 crores
BIG trouble for Muhammad Yunus! Bangladesh's interim government faces corruption allegations despite commitment to...
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin's masterclass outplays Nitish Rana during CSK vs RR match, video goes viral
Six dead, five injured after tree gets uprooted near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Himachal Pradesh
Priyanka Chopra finds a new pal in Jaipur, relishes on desi breakfast in India; drops cryptic post on friendship: 'I didn't want to..'
ATS Homekraft’s Yamuna Expressway Project receives overwhelming response, sells 400 plots for Rs..
IPL 2025: R Ashwin creates history against RR; joins MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina in THIS elite list
Crescent moon sighted in Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai and.., Eid-ul-Fitr to be observed tomorrow
Sikandar: Salman Khan's film to suffer huge loss after movie leaked online, trade analyst predicts film's opening will now be only...
Aditi Rao Hydari reveals having no work after Heeramandi's success, admits 'drought' of opportunities led to marrying Siddharth: 'What's going on'
This century-old family business set to develop India’s 5th-gen fighter jets amid ongoing challenges from China and Pakistan
'Koi marr gaya hai'? asks Lamborghini driver after hitting two pedestrians on footpath
'Decision taken before...': Shubman Gill reveals GT masterplan to outsmart Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya
Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh’s startup targets Rs 125 crore ARR by next financial year
Sikandar: AR Murugadoss lifted movie's plot from THIS flop movie of Salman Khan, both were based on...
Masterstroke by Gautam Adani as Adani Green Energy Limited bags 400-MW solar order from...it's worth...
DC vs SRH Match Report: Starc's 5-fer, du Plessis hammering 50 guide Delhi Capitals to thumping 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad
BAD news for central government employees, pensioners as 8th Pay Commission implementation may get delayed till...
King Charles’ Health Update: Know his current status, Buckingham Palace to review engagements amid ongoing...
Govinda seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple amid separation rumours with Sunita Ahuja, video goes viral
Radhika Merchant keeps it simple in striped co-ord set as she steps out in Mumbai
'Insult to life itself': Ghibli-style AI art goes viral, but Hayao Miyazaki stands firm against artificial intelligence in animation
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 10 delicious dishes to make your festive feast special
India tour of Australia 2025: Indian team to visit Down Under for 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is in October - Check full schedule
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja rituals, shubh muhurat, significance and more
Traffic relief coming soon! Greater Noida to build Rs 400 crore elevated road connecting Sector 4, Shahberi, NH-24 to improve...
Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai come together for..., photo goes viral
Meet Muhammad Abbas, Lahore-born all-rounder who broke India batter’s ODI world record on debut for New Zealand vs Pakistan
Shane Warne death case: Bombshell report claims authorities removed ‘sex drug’ from his room in possible cover-up
Ashish Chanchlani has the funniest reaction to Ranveer Allahbadia's 'comeback' post: 'Please don't crack jokes...'
Who was Mehran Karimi Nasseri? Lived at Paris airport for 18 years, inspired this biggest Steven Spielberg film