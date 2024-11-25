The world’s second most expensive horse, worth $40 million, is owned by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Rashid Al Maktoum.

Move over Ambanis and Adanis—when it comes to sheer extravagance, the spotlight shines on an unexpected star. Imagine a horse so valuable that its price tag could cover nearly half the cost of Mukesh Ambani’s towering residence, Antilia. While it sounds like a fable, the truth is even more extraordinary.

India has long been synonymous with grandeur, but nothing quite prepares you for the jaw-dropping world of elite indulgences. Antilia, valued at a staggering Rs 11,000 crores, is often viewed as the pinnacle of luxury. Yet, in a realm where affluence defies imagination, one remarkable horse challenges the opulence of India’s most famous mansion.

Enter Fusaichi Pegasus, a name etched in racing lore as the most expensive horse ever sold. This American-bred racehorse isn’t merely an animal; it’s a phenomenon, celebrated for its unmatched speed and pedigree. With career earnings exceeding $2 million, Fusaichi Pegasus has left its mark on the racetrack. But its price tag—a mind-boggling $75 million—cements its place in the annals of luxury. This horse died on 23 May 2023.

The horse’s last owner was Japanese billionaire Fusao Sekiguchi, who stunned the world in 2017 by acquiring Fusaichi Pegasus. The deal, worth Rs 617 crores, sent shockwaves through both the equestrian and luxury markets. To many, the question lingered: what makes a single horse worth such an astronomical sum?

The mystique surrounding Fusaichi Pegasus doesn’t end there. Despite its legendary status, whispers of its demise emerged online in 2023, though no official confirmation has surfaced. This lingering uncertainty only adds to the horse’s allure, leaving fans and enthusiasts speculating about its fate.

And Fusaichi Pegasus is not alone in this rarified club. The world’s second most expensive horse, worth $40 million, is owned by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Rashid Al Maktoum. In a domain where wealth is often displayed in palatial homes and private jets, these horses are a testament to a different kind of luxury—one that gallops beyond the ordinary and into the realm of the extraordinary.