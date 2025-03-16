A farmer from Katana village in Ludhiana, Punjab, became the owner of an entire train.

In India richests people like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani can buy private jets, buut have you haver thought can anyone in India own train? While the Indian government owns the railways, a unique situation occurred where a man became the owner of an entire train for a short period of time. This was not a result of fraud or any illegal activity, but rather an error on the part of the railways itself. Due to this mistake, the individual legally gained ownership of the train.

Sampuran Singh, a farmer from Katana village in Ludhiana, Punjab, became the unexpected owner of an entire train. This unusual ownership, however, only lasted for a few hours. The Delhi-Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi Express, a train traveling from Delhi to Amritsar, was temporarily owned by the farmer. This incident occurred in 2007 when the railways acquired land for the construction of the Ludhiana-Chandigarh railway line. Sampuran Singh's land was part of the acquired land, which was purchased at a rate of Rs 25 lakh per acre.

How it happened?

The situation became more complex when Sampuran Singh learned that the railways had acquired land of the same size in a nearby village at a significantly higher rate of Rs 71 lakh per acre. This disparity in compensation prompted Sampuran Singh to file a legal challenge against the railways. During the court proceedings, the court ruled in favoOr of the farmer, ordering the railways to increase the compensation amount from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. This amount was later further increased to Rs 1.47 crore.

The court ordered the North Railway to pay the full compensation amount of Rs 1.47 crore to Sampuran Singh by 2015. However, the railway only paid Rs 42 lakh, leaving a remaining balance of Rs 1.05 crore unpaid. Despite the court order, the railways failed to pay the remaining compensation, prompting the District and Sessions Judge Jaspal Verma to issue an order in 2017 for the confiscation of the train at Ludhiana station, along with the station master's office.

After the court order, Sampuran Singh arrived at the station and confiscated the Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express, becoming the owner of the train for a brief period. However, the section engineer, with the assistance of a court official, managed to release the train within a few minutes. According to reports, this legal dispute is still pending in court.