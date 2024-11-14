While Bugatti has yet to officially deliver a vehicle to India, Mayur Shree, a U.S.-based entrepreneur of Indian descent, is the only known owner of a Bugatti Chiron from India.

A Bugatti Chiron Profilée recently set a new world auction record, fetching a staggering $10.7 million (around Rs 88 crore) at the RM Paris collector car auction. As Bugatti's final gas-powered model, this unique sale drew immense interest from automotive enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

The Chiron Profilée was initially created as a one-off special project with no plans for it to be sold. Known for its speed, innovation, and luxury, the Bugatti Chiron stands as one of the most advanced and prestigious supercars ever built.

While Bugatti has yet to officially deliver a vehicle to India, Mayur Shree, a U.S.-based entrepreneur of Indian descent, is the only known owner of a Bugatti Chiron from India. Mayur Shree, a successful real estate developer, has assembled an enviable car collection, including a 2021 Bugatti Chiron Sport, which can cost up to Rs 28 crore according to CarDekho. As reported by Moneycontrol, his Chiron was the first of its kind to arrive in Texas.

Alongside the Chiron, Mayur Shree’s garage also boasts other high-end vehicles like the McLaren P1, Porsche GT3 RS, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Lamborghini Aventador Spyder, Urus, and Gallardo. With just 100 Bugatti Chirons in existence, each uniquely customized, ownership of this ultra-exclusive supercar remains a rare feat.