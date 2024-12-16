Meet man who is the founder of SoftBank, faced dramatic financial highs and lows, from being the world’s richest man to rebuilding his fortune after major setbacks.

Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank, is a man whose financial journey has been as dramatic as it is inspiring. Often described as a “riches to rags” story, his life shows how even the richest can experience massive ups and downs.

Once the richest man in the world, Son’s wealth at one point surpassed billionaires like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. However, his fortune has fluctuated over the years. Today, Forbes estimates his net worth at USD 23 billion, far less than Ambani’s USD 92 billion or Adani’s USD 50 billion.

Born in Japan as a third-generation Zainichi Korean, Son’s early life was filled with challenges. His father’s unconventional businesses and the social stigma of being part of a minority group made his upbringing tough. Yet, the Son family’s determination to succeed was clear—they were the first in their town to own a car, a symbol of their aspirations.

Son later moved to the United States to pursue higher education, earning a degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1980. It was here that his entrepreneurial spirit flourished. He started his first company, a video game business called Unison World, which he sold for USD 2 million. With this seed money, he founded SoftBank in 1981, beginning a remarkable journey in the world of technology and investments.

Son’s knack for identifying potential led him to early investments in tech giants like Yahoo and Alibaba. For a brief period, this made him the richest person in the world. However, a stock market crash wiped out much of his wealth, slashing his net worth from USD 78 billion to just USD 8 billion. Despite such massive setbacks, Son persevered. His strategic acquisition of Vodafone Japan in 2006 and other smart investments helped him rebuild his wealth, securing his place as one of Japan’s richest individuals.

Masayoshi Son’s journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the unpredictable nature of wealth in the tech world.