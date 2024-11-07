Ratan Tata's will includes provisions for his close associates, loyal staff, and beloved dog Tito reflecting his care for those who supported him throughout his life.

Ratan Tata, the iconic former chairman of Tata Group, left behind a legacy not only in the business world but also in his personal life. His will reflects the deep care and respect he had for those closest to him, ensuring that his trusted companions and loyal colleagues would be taken care of after his passing. With an estate valued at around Rs 10,000 crore, Tata made thoughtful provisions for several people and even his beloved pet, Tito.

Subbiah

Another key figure in Tata’s will is Subbiah, his loyal butler, who had been by Tata’s side for over 30 years. Subbiah was more than just a staff member; he was a trusted companion who played a significant role in Tata’s life. Acknowledging this, Tata allocated a share of his fortune to Subbiah, recognizing his dedication and the invaluable support he provided over the years. Tata often showed appreciation for Subbiah, bringing him designer clothes from his travels, a gesture that reflected the warmth of their relationship.

Other than him, Ratan Tata has also added these two in his will:

Shantanu Naidu

One of the main beneficiaries in Tata’s will is Shantanu Naidu, who shared a unique bond with Tata. Naidu, a young entrepreneur, established a company called Goodfellows that provides companionship to senior citizens, a venture that Tata supported both financially and personally. Tata’s support extended beyond just funding; he also waived Naidu’s international tuition fees when he pursued studies abroad. Their relationship grew strong, partly because of their shared love for dogs, and Tata even invited Naidu to work in his personal office upon his return to India.

Tito the German Shepherd

Among those closest to Tata was his loyal German Shepherd, Tito. Having shared his life with Tito for several years, Tata’s bond with his pet was profound, and he wanted to ensure Tito would continue to receive care after his own passing. Tata made special arrangements for Tito’s care, entrusting his long-time cook, Rajan Shaw, with this responsibility. Shaw had served Tata for many years, and his deep understanding of Tata’s household made him the ideal person to look after Tito. Tata’s provisions included all the necessary resources to guarantee that Tito’s health and well-being would be prioritized.

Through these gestures, Ratan Tata’s will illustrates his commitment to those who stood by him in life. By including Shantanu Naidu, Subbiah, Rajan Shaw, and even Tito, Tata ensured that his closest companions would continue to be well taken care of, highlighting his kindness and loyalty even in his legacy.

