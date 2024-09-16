Meet man, who wanted to become poet but designed world's most deadliest weapon, later regretted it due to...

While the man became famous for his weapon, he never stopped writing poetry

AK-47, one of the deadliest weapons in the world, was created by a man who once dreamed of becoming a poet. This rifle has been responsible for millions of deaths since its invention. The man behind this weapon was Mikhail Kalashnikov, a Russian engineer.

Born in 1919, Kalashnikov had a love for poetry and machines. He started his career in the Soviet army as a tank mechanic. During World War II, he was injured while fighting against Germany, and seeing the advanced weapons of the enemy sparked a desire in him to create a superior weapon for his country.

His breakthrough came in 1947 when the Soviet army accepted the design of his automatic rifle, which was later named the AK-47.

The AK-47 stands for ‘Avtomat Kalashnikova’, with its design becoming official in 1949. The rifle became a global symbol of revolution, especially in countries like Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

Known for its simplicity, durability, and low maintenance, the AK-47 was continually improved, with a lighter version, the AKM.

While Mikhail Kalashnikov became famous for his weapon, he never stopped writing poetry, according to reports. However, as he grew older, he began to express regret over the number of lives his invention had taken.

Before passing away in December 2013, Kalashnikov said that if given another chance, he would rather invent something less harmful, like a machine to help farmers.