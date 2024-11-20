He worked throughout the years, lifting between 200 and 400 bricks a day for eight hours to feed his family, including his mother and younger sibling

From West Bengal has emerged a remarkable story of resilience and determination of a 21-year-old labourer, Sarfaraz, who has defied the odds to become a doctor. Recently, Sarfaraz cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) with a very impressive score of 677 out of 720, which has been a major turning point in his life from manual work to medical school.

Sarfaraz worked throughout the years, lifting between 200 and 400 bricks a day for eight hours to feed his family, including his mother and younger sibling. He lived in a modest home built under the PM Awas Yojana, had a phone with a broken screen for studies, and had to study and prepare for exams in a house without a roof. His mother often sat with him at night studying, even sacrificing her own comfort, so that he could stay warm.

In the 10th grade, Sarfaraz had dreamt of joining the National Defence Academy (NDA). But financial constraints and a life-altering accident prevented his first plan. He shifted his focus to NEET preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired by educational content by Alakh Pandey on YouTube. He dropped out of dental college despite his efforts, but only after an initial attempt.

Sarfaraz did not give up and passed NEET 2024 and got admission in Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata. His inspiring journey has caught the eye of India, especially after Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey visited Sarfaraz’s home and extended financial help. Pandey promised to pay Sarfaraz's college fees and gave him a new smartphone and a loan of Rs 5 lakh to study. Pandey said that the loan should be repaid by helping others in need in the future.