Born to a middle-class family, he is the youngest of six siblings. He initially studied engineering but lost interest and switched to Hindi literature, eventually earning a PhD. He worked as a lecturer and later joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012. Currently, he is a renowned poet, hosting a comedy show and performing at various events in India and abroad, showcasing his love for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit literature, while also commenting on topical issues. He is none other than Kumar Vishwas, originally known as Viswas Kumar Sharma.

Kumar Vishwas controversies

Former AAP member has been involved in several controversies. He lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate and was later accused of illegal cash donations and making derogatory remarks. Over time, his relationship with AAP weakened, and he eventually distanced himself from active politics.

Vishwas was also accused of molestation, copyright infringement, and cracking jokes on the Sikh community. In 2017, Amitabh Bachchan accused him of copyright infringement for using his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem in a YouTube video. In 2022, he claimed that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the prime minister of an independent Khalistan, which Kejriwal termed as "politically motivated" and a "big joke".

He also stirred controversy by criticising Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's decision to name their son Taimur, referencing the historical invader. He suggested celebrities should be mindful of the names they choose, implying that Taimur has negative connotations. This isn't the first time Vishwas has stirred debate, having previously targeted Sonakshi Sinha. He had made a veiled comment about Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi, saying "the Lakshmi of your house is taken by someone else" at a poetry event in Meerut. The comment appeared to be satire, referencing Shatrughan's Mumbai residence "Ramayana" and Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

Kumar Vishwas' television journey

Kumar Vishwas hosts a comedy show "KV Sammelan" on Aaj Tak, which premiered in 2018. He regularly performs poetry recitals, showcasing his love for Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit literature, and shares his views on topical Indian issues. Vishwas has also performed abroad in countries like the US, UK, Dubai, and Japan. Besides this, he has made various television appearances, including as a guest judge on Indian Idol, a guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, and a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show twice. He has also presented Tarpan, a musical poetry series, and will be seen as a judge on the upcoming spiritual musical reality show Swarna Swar Bharat on Zee TV. Additionally, he has written songs for films, including "De De Jagah" for Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Kumar Vishwas’ net worth

Kumar Vishwas's fees for poetry recitation vary depending on the event, location, and organisers. He reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh for reciting poetry at the Ramayana Mahotsav in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Typically, he charges Rs 10 lakh or more for a 15-20 minute poetry recitation, earning him a monthly income of crores of rupees. His net worth is estimated to be over Rs 5 crore. His primary source of income is through participating in kavi sammelans and literary events.