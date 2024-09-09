Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

Although initially hesitant, his meeting with Hitler turned into several days of interaction, during which he received not just the car, but also German weapons

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was known for his impressive collection of Rolls-Royce cars, but one car stood out – a rare Mercedes Maybach gifted to him by Adolf Hitler. During his visit to Germany in 1935, Hitler presented the Maharaja with this unique car, one of only six in the world with a powerful 12-cylinder engine. According to reports, today, its estimated value is around Rs 41.5 crore.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh ruled Patiala from 1891 to 1938. He was famous for his luxurious lifestyle, owning over 27 Rolls-Royce cars and numerous valuable jewels, including the famous 'Patiala Necklace.'

Patiala was one of India's wealthiest states, partly due to its fertile land.

Maharaja Bhupinder was not only a king but also a prominent political figure. He was a key member of the Chamber of Princes and one of the founders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He played an important role in establishing the Ranji Trophy in honour of his cricketing friend, Maharaja Ranjitsinhji of Nawanagar.

Although initially hesitant, his meeting with Hitler turned into several days of interaction, during which the Maharaja received not just the Maybach, but also German weapons, according to reports. After his return to India, the car was stored in the Motibagh Palace garage and hidden during World War II. Eventually, the Patiala royal family sold much of their wealth, including the Maybach, which is now owned by a private collector in the US.