Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

Tamannaah Bhatia calls South movies more ‘rooted’ than Bollywood films: 'They are not trying to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

'They tried to…': Kolkata rape-murder victim's parents accuse police of...

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, is winning hearts with THIS gesture... WATCH

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

8 powerful birds of prey

8 powerful birds of prey

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...

Although initially hesitant, his meeting with Hitler turned into several days of interaction, during which he received not just the car, but also German weapons

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Meet man, key figure in Indian cricket history, was gifted unique car by Adolf Hitler, which is now worth Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala was known for his impressive collection of Rolls-Royce cars, but one car stood out – a rare Mercedes Maybach gifted to him by Adolf Hitler. During his visit to Germany in 1935, Hitler presented the Maharaja with this unique car, one of only six in the world with a powerful 12-cylinder engine. According to reports, today, its estimated value is around Rs 41.5 crore.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh ruled Patiala from 1891 to 1938. He was famous for his luxurious lifestyle, owning over 27 Rolls-Royce cars and numerous valuable jewels, including the famous 'Patiala Necklace.' 

Patiala was one of India's wealthiest states, partly due to its fertile land.

Maharaja Bhupinder was not only a king but also a prominent political figure. He was a key member of the Chamber of Princes and one of the founders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He played an important role in establishing the Ranji Trophy in honour of his cricketing friend, Maharaja Ranjitsinhji of Nawanagar.

Although initially hesitant, his meeting with Hitler turned into several days of interaction, during which the Maharaja received not just the Maybach, but also German weapons, according to reports. After his return to India, the car was stored in the Motibagh Palace garage and hidden during World War II. Eventually, the Patiala royal family sold much of their wealth, including the Maybach, which is now owned by a private collector in the US.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: DNA report suggests Sanjay Roy lone accused, CBI to file chargesheet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement