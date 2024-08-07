Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

A former employee of Microsoft described how his firing from the tech giant was actually a "blessing in disguise".

Kapil Kulshreshtha, a former senior program manager at Microsoft Hyderabad, wrote on LinkedIn about his experience of being let go from his position and how it finally helped him pursue a more satisfying career.

Kulshreshtha narrated how, on August 25, 2005, he was fired without cause or warning. He took Linkdln and wrote, I got fired back on 25th August 2005. At the time, I was a Sr. Program Manager at Microsoft in Hyderabad. No warning, no explanation - just a cheque and shown the door. The mix of emotions I felt: anger, confusion, and that sinking feeling of failure was overwhelming."

He then described how his wife helped me through the tough phase of life, he wrote, "I called my wife, and she asked me to drive straight home.

Instead of lashing out or drowning in self-pity, my wife and I sat down and talked and wrote down our choices."

He added, "Acceptance didn't come easy, but it was the first step.Determined to find closure, I decided to meet my former manager in a coffee shop. And it was amazing to have unrestricted conversation and his nudging me to let go and move along. Then began the relentless job hunt. Days blurred into nights of networking, improving resumes, and gathering the courage to call old contacts."



After weeks of struggle, he finally found a place, he added, "This 3 week period was tough, but I eventually found my place at Cognizant.Looking back, that firing was a turning point. It forced me to confront my fears, re-evaluate my goals, and ultimately find a path that was more aligned with my true likes.

By the way - I owe who I am today to Microsoft. What felt like a blow to my career was actually a blessing in disguise."

He then talked about the layoffs that are the nightmare of the corporate people, He said, "With all the recent layoffs happening, if you're going through a similar nightmare, know this: you're not alone. This might be taking you a step closer to your best self. It's okay to feel angry, lost, or defeated.Take a moment, breathe, and then gather your strength.

Reach out to your support system and start planning your comeback.

In the end, he concluded the post by saying, "Because here's the truth: setbacks happen, but they don't define you; your response to them does. Trust the process, because your next chapter could be just around the corner."