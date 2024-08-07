Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...

Kulshreshtha narrated how, on August 25, 2005, he was fired without cause or warning from Microsoft Hyderabad.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian, who got fired from Microsoft without explanation, calls it a 'blessing in disguise' after...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A former employee of Microsoft described how his firing from the tech giant was actually a "blessing in disguise".

Kapil Kulshreshtha, a former senior program manager at Microsoft Hyderabad, wrote on LinkedIn about his experience of being let go from his position and how it finally helped him pursue a more satisfying career.

Kulshreshtha narrated how, on August 25, 2005, he was fired without cause or warning. He took Linkdln and wrote, I got fired back on 25th August 2005. At the time, I was a Sr. Program Manager at Microsoft in Hyderabad.  No warning, no explanation - just a cheque and shown the door. The mix of emotions I felt: anger, confusion, and that sinking feeling of failure was overwhelming."

He then described how his wife helped me through the tough phase of life, he wrote, "I called my wife, and she asked me to drive straight home. 
Instead of lashing out or drowning in self-pity, my wife and I sat down and talked and wrote down our choices."

He added, "Acceptance didn't come easy, but it was the first step.Determined to find closure, I decided to meet my former manager in a coffee shop. And it was amazing to have unrestricted conversation and his nudging me to let go and move along. Then began the relentless job hunt. Days blurred into nights of networking, improving resumes, and gathering the courage to call old contacts."
 
After weeks of struggle, he finally found a place, he added, "This 3 week period was tough, but I eventually found my place at Cognizant.Looking back, that firing was a turning point. It forced me to confront my fears, re-evaluate my goals, and ultimately find a path that was more aligned with my true likes.
By the way - I owe who I am today to Microsoft. What felt like a blow to my career was actually a blessing in disguise."

He then talked about the layoffs that are the nightmare of the corporate people, He said, "With all the recent layoffs happening, if you're going through a similar nightmare, know this: you're not alone. This might be taking you a step closer to your best self. It's okay to feel angry, lost, or defeated.Take a moment, breathe, and then gather your strength. 
Reach out to your support system and start planning your comeback.

In the end, he concluded the post by saying, "Because here's the truth: setbacks happen, but they don't define you; your response to them does. Trust the process, because your next chapter could be just around the corner."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement