Meet man, who signed his IAS father's resignation orders post-retirement, he is...

In a surreal incident, the resignation papers of an IAS father was signed by his son. Let's delve into the whole story.

In a surreal incident, IAS officer Kanishak Kataria signed the resignation orders of his father after the latter's retirement from the post of Divisional Commissioner in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. IAS Kataria is the UPSC CSE topper from 2019 batch who is currently serving as the joint secretary in the Rajasthan government.

Meanwhile, his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, retired on September 30 this year. Earlier, the father-son duo got promoted in the pay series.

Who is Kanishak Kataria?

Kanishak Kataria, who topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE exam with AIR 1 in 2019 is a renowned name in the administrative field today. Interestingly, he had given up a lucrative career opportunity in Data Science with an annual salary package of one crore.

A native of Rajasthan, Kataria pursued his graduation from IIT Bombay with a degree in Computer Science. His career took a giant leap when he got an offer to work with Samsung in South Korea. However, driven by his passion to serve the country, Kataria chose a different path.

It is in 2017 when he returned to Jaipur to prepare for the UPSC. Inspired by his father Sanwar Mal Verma who also served as an IAS officer in the state, Kanishak Kataria left no stone unturned in working hard to succeed in one of the most prestigious exams in the country.

Moreover, he did not enroll in any coachings. Instead, he relied solely on self-study with planned strategies and schedules. With an indomitable dedication, Kataria took the exam in 2019 and emerged victorious with flying colours.