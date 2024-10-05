Meet man, Indian executive whose wedding was attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, says iPhone 16 Pro is 'waste of time'

After upgrading from the iPhone 14 Pro, Aditya Agarwal expressed his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the new model is a 'waste of time'

Aditya Agarwal, Indian-born software executive living in San Francisco has given a critical review of the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Agarwal called his upgrade from an earlier iPhone model a 'waste of time' on X (formerly Twitter). He revealed that switching from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro and expressed his dissatisfaction with the newest Apple iPhone. He said that he was unable to distinguish between the two phones and that he was also unable to determine the location of Apple Intelligence, which is the primary AI capability that separates the iPhone 15 from the iPhone 16.

"I "upgraded" from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro. I literally cannot tell the difference. It took me 24 hours to set up the new phone properly etc. It just feels like a waste of time," Mr Agarwal posted on the microblogging site.

The IT entrepreneur went on to say that he was even more confused by the expected Apple Intelligence. Notably, Apple Intelligence, which offers a suite of AI-powered capabilities that promise to make your digital life easier, more productive, and more creative, is poised to transform the iPhone experience. Apple has opted for a staggered release, with some coming later this month and others happening over the remaining months of 2018 and even into 2025.

Mr Agarwal wrote, "I do not understand where this "Apple Intelligence" is????" When an X user commented on the post to say that "Apple Intelligence is promised update, not available," yet, Mr Agarwal refused to buy this defence. "Show not tell. Ship, don't promise," he wrote.

When X user Prashant Mahajan commented on the post to say that “Apple Intelligence is promised update, not available,” yet, Agarwal refused to buy this defense.

“Show not tell. Ship, don't promise,” wrote the techie who built Facebook’s search engine in a high-stakes project ordered by Mark Zuckerberg.