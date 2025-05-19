Leaving jobs to pursue dreams sounds easy than making it a reality. Anil Jangad left his job at Amazon with a six figure salary package only to pursue his dream of becoming a singer songwriter.

Success story: Where millions have some or the other dreams to fulfill, they desire to make it big in life, wish to pursue their passion, not everyone has the courage to leave their current life to chase them, especially those who are earning good. But some take risks to follow their passion and give their all to achieve what gives their life a meaning. Anil Jangad left his job worth many lakhs at Amazon, as he wanted to live his life on his own terms. After leaving his job he worked hard to become a singer-songwriter.

Who is Anil Jangad?

Anil Jangad completed his BTech from IIT Kururkshetra and continued to achieve heights by not only clearing but topping one of the tough exams, CAT and got admission in the most prestigious IIMs in the country, IIM Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad has the top IIM institute in the country. But surprisingly, after clearing two of the most prestigious exams and getting into the topmost colleges, he changed the track of his professional life.

Anil Jangad quit his job to follow his dream

After studying from these colleges, he secured a good position in one of the top global companies, Amazon, with a six-figure salary package. He served as project manager from 2021-2024, for 1 year and three months. After completing a little over the year in management job, Anil realised that this was not his calling. He wanted to start something of his own which he felt close to him. He was interested in music and songwriting for which he risked quitting his job. After writing a song on his own, it touched him deeply and then he never looked back.

One of his friends, Shravan Tickoo, shared his story on LinkedIn. He shared that he met Anil Jangad sometime back during their job at Amazon. They used to talk a lot about startups. They both went out of touch for sometime and when Sharavan called him back, he came to know that Anil left the job and then he thought about sharing his story.