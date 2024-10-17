After 11 years of tenure at Indian Railways, Sanjeev went abroad to pursue further education. He is currently serving as Principal Engineer for Starship Dynamics at Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The success journey does require hard work and perseverance, and passion takes you to heights. The remarkable career journey of Sanjeev Sharma is a testament to the immense potential of the human spirit. His engineering profession ignited the fire of purpose and he transcended borders to achieve big in life. His transition from a government position in India to playing a key role at Elon Musk’s groundbreaking space enterprise SpaceX is inspirational.

Sanjeev Sharma, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee embarked on his professional journey as a Divisional Mechanical Engineer at Indian Railways. His passion further advanced him to the position of Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer. After 11 years of tenure, he left the government job to seek further studies abroad. He enrolled in a Master’s program at the University of Colorado Boulder, kickstarting his global career.

After finishing his Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Sanjeev joined part Seagate Technology in 2003 He began his tenure as a Staff Mechanical Engineer, later promoted to Senior Engineering Manager within nine years. His aspiration led him to pursue an MS in Management of Technology from the University of Minnesota. He then took a giant leap by joining Elon Musk’s SpaceX as Dynamics Engineer in 2013. He significantly contributed to the recovery and reusability of Falcon 9 rocket boosters.



After five years of tenure at SpaceX, Sanjeev led projects at Matternet Inc., as Head of Technology. He returned to Elon Musk’s company as Principal Engineer for Starship Dynamics. Since July 2022, he has been contributing to the company with his engineering prowess. His inspiring professional journey has been gaining traction on the internet with his LinkedIn profile going viral. Social media users have been showering praises like, "Inspiring", and "unbelievable" among others. One of the users was awestruck by his transition as he wrote, "Indian Railways for 11 years to now at SpaceX is some next-level stuff.” Meanwhile, Sanjeev Sharma's career journey sets a benchmark for millions of engineering aspirants aiming high to make the nation proud.