Indian Apple Product Manager Piyush Pratik played a key role in the iPhone 16 launch, introducing the Camera Control feature, earning global recognition.

Piyush Pratik, a renowned product manager at Apple, has been making headlines for his major role in the launch of the iPhone 16 in 2024. During the grand reveal, he introduced the highly anticipated Camera Control feature, which is set to improve the photography experience for iPhone users. His contributions have gained massive attention on social media, with many praising his achievements and career journey.

Who is Piyush Pratik?

Piyush Pratik is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, where he pursued a double major in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology. After completing his studies, he started his career as an Associate Consultant at Bain & Company, a global consulting firm. In 2013, he moved to InMobi, a leading mobile advertising technology company, where he rose through the ranks to become the Global Head of Product Marketing and later, Director.

Determined to advance his career, Pratik pursued an MBA from the prestigious Stanford Business School. He earned the highly competitive Reliance Dhirubhai Scholarship, which covered his tuition fees in full. After completing his MBA, he joined Apple as a Product Manager, playing a key role in the development of various iPhone models. His work spans multiple teams, including engineering, design, operations, finance, PR, and marketing, ensuring every stage of product development runs smoothly.

His Role in the iPhone 16 Launch

Piyush Pratik's latest achievement is his involvement in the iPhone 16 series, where he played a crucial role in designing the Camera Control feature. This new addition, unveiled during Apple's Glowtime event, introduces a dedicated button that allows users to quickly adjust settings like exposure, zoom, shooting modes, and filters. This upgrade is expected to enhance the iPhone’s photography experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Apart from the iPhone 16, Pratik has also contributed significantly to the iPhone 13 series and the 2nd-generation iPhone SE. His influence at Apple continues to grow, and his close association with CEO Tim Cook has only strengthened his position as a key innovator in the company.

Pratik’s journey from IIT Delhi to Apple is an inspiring story of dedication, skill, and vision. His achievements in the tech world are being celebrated globally, making him a proud representative of Indian talent on an international stage.