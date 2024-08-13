Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra marrying Manu Bhaker? Shooter's father makes big claim, ‘she is too…’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim subjected to 'genital torture,' deep wound found in...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore business empire, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata are her...

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

Five most affordable bikes with better fuel-economy in India 

7 ways to eat broccoli

7 ways to eat broccoli

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Types of chillas to enjoy at breakfast

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video न��े खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Mahabharata question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Reports state that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah lives in a palace spread over an area of 2 million square feet. It is called the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. The dome of this magnificent palace is coated with 22-carat gold.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many nations in the world where monarchy is still prevalent. Today, we will tell you about the luxurious life and possessions of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei since 1967 and the PM of Brunei since independence from the UK in 1984. Brunei, officially Brunei Darussalam, is a Southeast Asian country and is the only sovereign state entirely on Borneo. Its Sultan and Prime Minister, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the few absolute monarchs in the world after the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II. 

He is now also the world's longest-serving living monarch. 

Hassanal Bolkiah assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967 and is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore). Hassanal Bolkiah's father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, abdicated the throne, after which he was crowned as Sultan of Brunei Darussalam in October 1967.

As of 2012, he has five sons and seven daughters with his three wives.

Apart from his royal lineage and life, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is famous all around the world for his luxurious lifestyle. He was the world's richest man until 1980 and reportedly has assets over Rs 14,700 crore in oil reserves and natural gas which continue to be the biggest source of his yields. 

Reports state that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah lives in a palace spread over an area of 2 million square feet. It is called the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. The dome of this magnificent palace is coated with 22-carat gold. It is estimated to be worth Rs 2550 crores. It is equipped with 5 swimming pools, 257 baths, and over 1700 rooms. It also has 200 horse barns with air conditioning and 110 garages for the Sultan's luxury cars.

The Sultan of Brunei reportedly also has the world’s most extensive collection of rare cars - a total of 7,000 automobiles - including a gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, and 500 Rolls Royce, a Guinness Book World Record.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the Sultan also owns a Boeing 747 worth Rs 3000 crore. The jet is reportedly plated with gold and has many knacks, including a living room and bedroom.

Reports state that the Sultan spends USD 20,000 (over Rs 16 lakh) on his haircut. He flies his favourite barber down from London. His barber works at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

READ | Meet actor who is set to become India's highest-paid actor, more than SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, to earn Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

Hindenburg Saga: Sebi chairperson should resign, says business analyst Daniel Geltrude

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Kanguva trailer: Ruthless Suriya, Bobby Deol face-off in never-seen-before avatars, fans say 'warriors have arrived'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 poster 'copied' from Stranger Things 2? Reddit mocks makers, 'their guts to think they can...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement