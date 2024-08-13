Meet man who owns over 500 Rolls Royce, lives in gold-coated palace, still not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

There are many nations in the world where monarchy is still prevalent. Today, we will tell you about the luxurious life and possessions of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei since 1967 and the PM of Brunei since independence from the UK in 1984. Brunei, officially Brunei Darussalam, is a Southeast Asian country and is the only sovereign state entirely on Borneo. Its Sultan and Prime Minister, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the few absolute monarchs in the world after the death of British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

He is now also the world's longest-serving living monarch.

Hassanal Bolkiah assumed the throne of the Muslim nation in 1967 and is estimated to have a net worth of a whopping $30 billion (over Rs 3000 crore). Hassanal Bolkiah's father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien III, abdicated the throne, after which he was crowned as Sultan of Brunei Darussalam in October 1967.

As of 2012, he has five sons and seven daughters with his three wives.

Apart from his royal lineage and life, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei is famous all around the world for his luxurious lifestyle. He was the world's richest man until 1980 and reportedly has assets over Rs 14,700 crore in oil reserves and natural gas which continue to be the biggest source of his yields.

Reports state that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah lives in a palace spread over an area of 2 million square feet. It is called the Istana Nurul Iman Palace. The dome of this magnificent palace is coated with 22-carat gold. It is estimated to be worth Rs 2550 crores. It is equipped with 5 swimming pools, 257 baths, and over 1700 rooms. It also has 200 horse barns with air conditioning and 110 garages for the Sultan's luxury cars.

The Sultan of Brunei reportedly also has the world’s most extensive collection of rare cars - a total of 7,000 automobiles - including a gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, and 500 Rolls Royce, a Guinness Book World Record.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the Sultan also owns a Boeing 747 worth Rs 3000 crore. The jet is reportedly plated with gold and has many knacks, including a living room and bedroom.

Reports state that the Sultan spends USD 20,000 (over Rs 16 lakh) on his haircut. He flies his favourite barber down from London. His barber works at the Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair.

