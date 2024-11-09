Meet man who is Elon Musk’s longtime aide who plays a pivotal role behind Tesla's success managing key operations across.

Elon Musk’s trusted aide, Omead Afshar, has been a key figure in Tesla's recent growth and changes. His influence at the electric car giant became more apparent this year, especially after he attended a gathering of Tesla’s top manufacturing leaders in Shanghai in January. Organized by Tom Zhu, Tesla’s head of global automotive operations, this forum aimed to align leadership on best practices and discuss the rising competition from electric vehicle manufacturers in China. Many saw Afshar’s presence as a sign of his rising status within the company.

Afshar, a former project manager for Musk, returned to Tesla after stepping away in 2022. His departure followed an internal investigation concerning a questionable materials purchase at Tesla’s Texas factory. After a period working at two of Musk’s other companies, Afshar rejoined Tesla in early 2024, just as Musk was reshaping the company’s leadership team and cutting more than 10% of its workforce. Now back at Tesla’s headquarters in Austin, known as Giga Texas, Afshar has become one of Tesla’s most influential executives.

In fall 2024, Afshar was promoted to Vice President, taking on responsibility for Tesla’s sales and vehicle manufacturing across North America and Europe—regions previously managed by Zhu. This role puts Afshar at the center of Tesla’s operations as the company faces competition and a fast-evolving market.

Afshar’s history with Tesla stretches back about seven years. Based in California, he first joined Tesla, quickly becoming known as Musk’s “fixer” and his right-hand man. Afshar’s role has covered a wide range of responsibilities: from overseeing Tesla’s Texas factory to running the CEO’s office and managing sales, service, and delivery teams. He often stepped in to make decisions when Musk was traveling or focused on other ventures, including SpaceX.

Afshar’s dedication to solving problems quickly earned him respect and trust within Tesla. In 2020, he was given a leadership role at Giga Texas, a major responsibility in Tesla’s 10-million-square-foot factory. As the project progressed, Musk initially required that he personally approve any purchase orders over USD 25,000. However, as his attention turned to other projects, he delegated this authority to Afshar.

As a close confidant of Musk and one of his most trusted executives, Afshar continues to be instrumental in Tesla’s journey. He has gained a reputation within the company as a problem-solver who often appears when challenges arise, reflecting the trust and authority Musk has placed in him.

