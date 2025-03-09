This achievement of the man is a proud moment for his entire village and his father's dream is now that son represents India in the Olympics.

They say 'hard work always pays off'. This has been proven by a resident of Sevrai in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. His name is Diwakar Paswan, who recently brought pride to the district by winning gold medals in 200 and 400 meter races in the All India Inter SAI Athletics Championship held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Center in Patiala. His best time this season was 47.20 seconds, which can take him closer to the world's top runners.

The 24-year-old's father is behind his great success. To make his son's dreams come true, Diwakar's father Virendra Paswan collected donations from the villagers and bought shoes for his son. This achievement of Diwakar is a proud moment for his entire village and his father's dream is now that Diwakar represents India in the Olympics. Diwakar started running under the supervision of coaches Chandrabhan Yadav, Sanjeev Srivastava and Nirmal Kumar Shahi. Diwakar, who fulfilled his dream with the support of the villagers, has also won medals in many state-level competitions. In 2023, he won gold medals in school state, school national and junior state championships. His hard work shone even more in 2024. He also won gold medals in UP State Under-23 and All India University Championships.

Diwakar, along with completing his graduation, also dreams of making a career in athletics. He is currently staying in Varanasi and preparing for his dreams. His father did not have enough money to buy a pair of shoes for his son. But the people of the village helped their son. They provide him with shoes and other necessary items by collecting donations.

